By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Four senior senators on
Monday urged President Barack Obama to stick to tough policies
against Iran, despite overtures from Tehran ahead of this week's
U.N. General Assembly in New York.
In a pair of letters, Democrats Robert Menendez and Charles
Schumer, and Republicans Lindsey Graham and John McCain, said
Obama should use his U.N. speech to restate the U.S. goal of
stopping Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability and
demanding verifiable actions from Tehran.
"Like you, we viewed the election of (Iranian President)
Hassan Rouhani as an indicator of discontent amongst the Iranian
people and we have taken note of recent diplomatic overtures by
Iran. However, whatever nice words we may hear from Mr. Rouhani,
it is Iranian action that matters," Menendez and Graham said in
their letter.
Menendez is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, and Graham is an influential voice on international
issues.
Schumer, the third-ranking Senate Democrat, and McCain,
another leader on foreign policy, wrote to Obama urging him not
to let up on tough sanctions imposed on Iran.
"With the world's attention on Syria and other matters, this
is an opportunity to reinforce that there will be absolutely no
relaxing of pressure on the Iranians until the entirety of their
nuclear situation has been addressed," they said.
Obama's administration has been crafting a response to
favorable gestures toward the United States from Rouhani, who
travels to New York for his debut address at the United Nations
this week amid talk he may have a face-to-face meeting with
Obama.
Rouhani is expected to pursue a charm offensive in New York
to set the tone for further nuclear talks with world powers,
which he hopes will bring relief from the sanctions imposed over
suspicions Tehran intends to develop nuclear weapons capability.
Iran says the program is purely peaceful.
But even tighter sanctions have broad support in Congress.
Schumer and Menendez are members of the Senate Banking
Committee, which is expected to soon begin debating its version
of a package of tougher sanctions that easily passed in the
House of Representatives in July.