* Both Democrats and Republicans skeptical on Iran
* Obama has right to waive most sanctions
* Iran seeks 'consistent voice" from Washington
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 After balking at President
Barack Obama's plan to attack Syria, the U.S. Congress is also
stirring in opposition to his latest foreign policy goal: an
effort to improve relations with Iran.
Congress imposed sanctions that are damaging the Iranian
economy and, according to U.S. officials, are responsible for a
moderate tone from Iran's new leadership, which will restart
talks this week over its nuclear program.
U.S. lawmakers have the power to lift sanctions if they
think Tehran is making concessions and scaling back its nuclear
ambitions, but many Republicans and some of Obama's fellow
Democrats are skeptical about a charm offensive by new President
Hassan Rouhani.
"We need to approach the current diplomatic initiative with
eyes wide open, and we must not allow Iran to use negotiations
as a tool of delay and deception," Republican Senators John
McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Kelly Ayotte said in a statement.
Many U.S. lawmakers are deeply supportive of Israel and
suspect Iran is trying to build a nuclear weapons capability,
one of the few areas where bitterly divided Republicans and
Democrats agree on policy.
"Congress has no stake in giving Iran the benefit of the
doubt, period. And until they see something quite dramatic on
the part of the Iranians, they won't," said Aaron David Miller,
a former senior State Department official now at the Woodrow
Wilson Center in Washington.
The Senate and House of Representatives have passed repeated
packages of tough sanctions on Iran. Obama has the legal right
to waive most of them for 120 days, and then another 120 days,
as an option if nuclear negotiations with Iran, which begin on
Thursday, are going well.
In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Obama
said he was determined to test President Rouhani's recent
diplomatic gestures and challenged him to take concrete steps
toward resolving Iran's long-running nuclear dispute with the
West.
"Conciliatory words will have to be matched by actions that
are transparent and verifiable," Obama told the annual gathering
of world leaders in New York.
In the event Obama were to temporarily waive sanctions,
however, it could worsen already bad relations with Congress,
which pushed back against the administration, expressing serious
misgivings earlier this month about a planned U.S. attack on
Syria for its alleged use of chemical weapons.
Lawmakers ended up not taking a vote on Syria, perhaps
saving Obama from an embarrassing defeat, but now the White
House is at odds with Republican fiscal conservatives in
Congress over a possible government shutdown and the debt
ceiling.
Failure by Obama to rein in sanctions hawks in Congress
could hinder talks on Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran says
is peaceful.
"For the Iranians to negotiate with the Obama
administration, they have to be convinced that the Obama
administration can deliver what they need from Congress," said
Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International
Studies in Washington.
"CONSISTENT VOICE"
Rouhani hinted at that problem in a speech to the U.N.
General Assembly on Tuesday.
He called for "a consistent voice from Washington" and
expressed hope Obama would not be swayed by "war-mongering
pressure groups" in dealing with the Iranian nuclear issue.
The Senate Banking Committee is expected soon to begin
debating its version of a new package of sanctions that easily
passed the House of Representatives in July. The House bill
would cut Iran's crude exports to global customers by an
additional 1 million barrels per day in a year, on top of U.S.
and European Union sanctions that have about halved Tehran's oil
sales since 2011.
Deeper cuts in Iran's oil sales could worsen the damage
Western sanctions have already done to Iran's economy, which
suffered a loss of about $26 billion in petroleum revenue in
2012, soaring inflation, and a devaluation of its currency, the
rial.
Republican Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the House
Foreign Affairs Committee and a co-author of the new House
sanctions bill, dismissed Rouhani's speech as rhetoric.
"Through crippling economic sanctions we can continue to
increase the pressure on the regime, targeting its ability to
pursue a nuclear weapons capability," Royce said in a statement.
Two senior Democrats - Senator Charles Schumer and Robert
Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
- joined Republican lawmakers on Monday to call on Obama to stay
tough on Iran.
Menendez was unimpressed with the U.N. speech by Iran's new
president.
"While I welcome the statement by President Rouhani that
Iran is seeking a peaceful and diplomatic path, I was
disappointed by the overwhelmingly antagonistic rhetoric that
characterized his remarks," he said.
On Tuesday, 11 Republicans who opposed Obama's proposal to
strike Syria, led by potential 2016 presidential contender
Senator Marco Rubio, urged a hard line on Iran.
"We all agree that Iran should not perceive any weakness as
a result of our differences over Syria policy," they said in a
letter released while Obama delivered his address to the U.N.
General Assembly in New York.