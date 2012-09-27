UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday the major powers had discussed the need for Iran to take action urgently regarding its nuclear issue.

"We discussed at length the need for Iran to take action urgently as we considered the Iranian nuclear issue," she said. "I will, from that meeting, now be in touch again with Iran to continue this process."

The group is made up of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - and Germany.