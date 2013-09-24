By Jeff Mason and Yeganeh Torbati
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack
Obama on Tuesday cautiously embraced overtures from Iran's new
president as the basis for a possible nuclear deal, but a failed
effort to arrange a simple handshake between the two leaders
underscored entrenched distrust that will be hard to overcome.
In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Obama
said he was determined to test President Hassan Rouhani's recent
diplomatic gestures and challenged him to take concrete steps
toward resolving Iran's long-running nuclear dispute with the
West.
But in a sign of the difficulties the two countries face in
trying to seize a historic opening after decades of hostility,
U.S. and Iranian officials were unable to orchestrate a
much-anticipated encounter between the leaders on the U.N.
sidelines in New York.
Even a brief meeting would have been symbolically important
given that it would be the first face-to-face contact between
U.S. and Iranian heads of government since before the 1979
Islamic revolution that ousted the U.S.-backed shah.
"There will be no meeting," a senior U.S. official said. "We
indicated that the two leaders could have had a discussion on
the margins if the opportunity presented itself. The Iranians
got back to us. It was clear that it was too complicated for
them to do that at this time given their own dynamic back home."
Rouhani's recent gestures, including agreement to renew
long-stalled talks with world powers on Iran's nuclear program,
have raised hopes for a thaw in relations between Washington and
Tehran after many years of estrangement.
But even as Obama welcomed signs of a "more moderate course"
by Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the
world should not be fooled by Rouhani's "soothing words." The
Israeli leader said Iran was trying to mask its continued quest
for a nuclear bomb, something Tehran denies it is seeking.
"Conciliatory words will have to be matched by actions that
are transparent and verifiable," Obama told the annual gathering
of world leaders in New York.
Differences over Iran's nuclear program and skepticism about
Rouhani's intentions, especially from U.S. lawmakers and close
U.S. ally Israel, have cast doubt on the prospect for any
immediate breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.
Seeking to keep expectations under control, Obama said
suspicions between the two countries were too great to believe
their troubled history can be overcome overnight.
"The roadblocks may prove to be too great but I firmly
believe the diplomatic path must be tested," Obama said.
Obama suggested, however, that Rouhani's overtures could
"offer the basis for a meaningful agreement" to curb Iran's
nuclear ambitions and said he had instructed Secretary of State
John Kerry to press a diplomatic effort along with other world
powers.
But Obama stopped short of offering any concessions such as
a softening of sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.
OBSTACLES AHEAD
All signs point to a tough road ahead as the two countries
seek to engage diplomatically.
The White House had ruled out formal talks at the United
Nations between Obama and Rouhani, a moderate cleric elected on
a pledge to ease Iran's international isolation, but had left
open the possibility they could meet on the sidelines.
There had been feverish speculation that Obama and Rouhani
might greet each other in passing at a U.N.-hosted luncheon but
the Iranian president skipped it. The official reason was
because alcohol was served with the meal, according to Press TV,
Iran's English-language broadcaster.
Obama had been open to a meeting with Rouhani but after
discussions between aides at a "working level," the Iranians
were not ready to have an encounter at the presidential level,
U.S. officials said.
Iranian media reported earlier, before Obama's aides said
the encounter was nixed, that Iranian officials denied having
been offered a presidential meeting by the White House.
Though Rouhani has said his election was a mandate from
Iranians for more moderate policies both at home and abroad,
hardline conservatives skeptical of any détente with the United
States are still dominant in parliament and Iran's military
institutions, and the newly elected president might have feared
a backlash.
A face-to-face meeting would have posed political risks as
well for Obama. It could have increased expectations for swift
progress and fueled criticism that he is rewarding Rouhani
prematurely.
OBAMA MAKES IRAN ENGAGEMENT HIGH PRIORITY
In his speech, Obama reaffirmed his pledge that his
administration would not tolerate Iran's development of nuclear
weapons but avoided repeating his previous assertion that all
options are on the table - code for possible military action -
in dealing with the Iranian nuclear issue.
French President Francois Hollande said he expects "concrete
gestures" by Iran to show it will give up its military nuclear
program and that while he will meet with the Iranian president
on the U.N. sidelines, he is still firm on nuclear
non-proliferation.
Obama cited resolving the Iranian nuclear standoff and
reaching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal as his two main
policy priorities in the Middle East, efforts that he said he
believes can help bring stability to the volatile region.
He also urged the U.N. Security Council to approve a strong
resolution aimed at ensuring Syria keeps its commitments to give
up its chemical weapons, and said the United States will provide
an additional $340 million in humanitarian aid.
Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a
U.S. foe whose country has been torn by civil war since 2011.
Rouhani, elected in June by Iranian voters desperate for
relief from economically crushing international sanctions, will
have a chance to respond when he makes his U.N. debut later on
Tuesday. He and Obama recently exchanged courteous letters.
Rouhani is expected to keep up his charm offensive in front
of the world body, further distancing himself from his hardline
predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was widely vilified in the
West for doubting the Holocaust and questioning Israel's right
to exist. But it was unclear whether Rouhani would offer
anything specific.
The crux of Iran's long-running dispute with the West is its
nuclear drive. The United States and its allies suspect that
Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons, but Tehran insists its
nuclear program is for peaceful civilian energy purposes only.
The Israeli government said Tehran's conciliatory overtures
masked an acceleration of its disputed nuclear program and that
sanctions should not be relaxed.
The Jewish state, believed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed power, has long threatened military strikes on
Iran's nuclear sites if diplomacy fails.
"Iran thinks that soothing words and token actions will
enable it to continue on its path to the bomb," Netanyahu said
in a statement after Obama spoke.
Obama appears determined not to miss an opportunity for a
major foreign policy achievement while at the same time
protecting himself from U.S. conservatives who regard the
outreach to Iran as weakness.
The White House hopes to counter critics who say Obama's
recent decision not to bomb Syria would embolden Tehran in its
nuclear defiance.
A U.S.-Russian agreement this month aimed at getting control
of Syrian chemical weapons after an Aug. 21 poison gas attack in
Syria has added momentum to efforts to engage Iran.