* Kerry, other diplomats to meet with Iran's Zarif on
Thursday
* Meeting in New York marks rare U.S.-Iranian encounter
* Western powers, Iran want concrete steps from each other
* Zarif says Iran has "political will" for serious talks
By Louis Charbonneau and Yeganeh Torbati
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Iran's new government,
stepping up a campaign to project a more moderate image abroad,
said on Wednesday it wants to jump-start talks with world powers
to resolve a decade-long dispute over its nuclear program and
hoped for a deal in three to six months.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to hold
talks on the nuclear issue on Thursday with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry as well as diplomats from Britain, France,
Russia, China and Germany, in a rare encounter between top
American and Iranian officials.
"The only way forward is for a timeline to be inserted into
the negotiations that's short," new Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani was quoted as telling the Washington Post, through a
translator, during a visit to New York, where he addressed the
United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
"The shorter it is, the more beneficial it is to everyone.
If it's three months that would be Iran's choice, if it's six
months that's still good. It's a question of months not years,"
said Rouhani when asked for a time frame for resolving Iran's
nuclear dispute with the West.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's foreign minister expressed hope
for a quick resolution of the nuclear stand-off.
Asked what he expected from Thursday's meeting with the five
permanent U.N. Security Council members plus Germany, Zarif told
reporters: "a jump-start to the negotiations ... with a view to
reaching an agreement within the shortest span."
Speaking after a meeting with French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, he
added: "The Islamic Republic has the political readiness and
political will for serious negotiations and we are hopeful that
the opposite side has this will as well."
"We (Zarif and Fabius) ... had a good discussion about the
start of nuclear talks and the talks that will take place
tomorrow at the foreign ministerial level between Iran and the
P5+1," Zarif said, referring to the so-called P5+1 group
comprising the five Security Council powers plus Germany.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday cautiously embraced
overtures from Rouhani, a new centrist president, as the basis
for a possible nuclear deal and challenged him to take concrete
steps toward resolving the issue.
Iran has been negotiating with the P5+1 since 2006 about its
nuclear program, which Western powers and their allies suspect
is aimed at developing a nuclear-weapons capability. Iran says
its nuclear program is for peaceful civilian energy purposes
only.
BOTH SIDES SEEK CONCESSIONS
Iranians are also hoping to see some concrete steps taken by
the Western powers - namely relief from painful U.S., European
Union and U.N. sanctions for refusing to suspend its uranium
enrichment program.
Seyed Yahya Safavi, a senior military adviser to Iran's
supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said in an interview with Fars news
agency on Wednesday that Tehran wants to see action from the
Americans. "If they lift sanctions bit by bit and establish
trust, (then) we can be hopeful," Safavi added.
Morteza Sarmadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, quoted in
state news agency IRNA, echoed Safavi's comments, saying: "The
thing that will get us results are the actions that must follow
these statements," referring to Obama's U.N. speech on Tuesday.
At the United Nations on Tuesday, Rouhani said that nuclear
weapons and other weapons of mass destruction "have no place in
Iran's security and defense doctrine, and contradict our
fundamental religious and ethical convictions."
He spoke of Iran's willingness to engage immediately in
"time-bound" talks on the nuclear issue, but offered no new
concessions and repeated many of Iran's grievances against the
United States, and Washington's key Middle East ally, Israel.
He steered clear, however, of the Holocaust-denial rhetoric
that was characteristic of his hard-line predecessor, Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, and later described the Holocaust as a
"reprehensible crime" against Jews, although the scale of it was
a matter for historians.
Rouhani repeated that sentiment in a meeting with a small
group of editors and journalists on Wednesday.
"The Nazis committed a crime not just against Jews but
against Christians and Muslims, against all humanity," he said.
"The massacre cannot be denied against the Jewish people. We
condemn it."
In the Washington Post interview, Rouhani also appeared to
backtrack on the Iranian government's position of blaming rebels
opposed to the Syrian government, which is a close ally of
Tehran, for a chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds of
people on the outskirts of Damascus last month.
"Let me just say we know that chemical weapons have been
used. We don't know by whom or which group. That is unclear," he
said. "We do know that it has been used and we are happy that
Syria has agreed to join the Chemical Weapons (Convention), and
that is one result of agreeing to negotiate."
Syria has agreed to give up its chemical weapons under a
plan agreed by the United States and Russia after Western powers
blamed President Bashar al-Assad's government for last month's
chemical attack.
HIGHLY UNUSUAL MEETING WITH AMERICANS
Kerry will join Fabius, British Foreign Secretary William
Hague, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the German and
Chinese foreign ministers for Thursday's meeting. Also present
will be European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
A meeting between Kerry and his Iranian counterpart at the
same conference table will be highly unusual given that the
United States has not maintained diplomatic relations with Iran
since 1980.
However, in spite of the optimism inspired by conciliatory
words from Rouhani, a failed effort to arrange a simple
handshake between Obama and the new Iranian president at the
United Nations on Tuesday underscored an entrenched distrust
that will be hard to overcome.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington
was interested in more than words from the Iranians.
"We hope that the new Iranian government will show and not
just say they are prepared to engage substantively, and tomorrow
is an early test of that proposition," she said.
Skepticism runs deep, particularly among the Israelis. Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will not be fooled by
Hassan Rouhani's international outreach, and the world must not
be either.
The Israelis are not alone.
"We are seeing an enormous amount in terms of signals and
gestures but absolutely nothing in substance," a French
diplomatic source said about Zarif's meeting with Fabius. "We
hope that tomorrow will be the occasion to change that."
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, whose country
borders Iran, said it would do all it could to encourage
progress in engagement with Iran.
"There is a positive atmosphere and we want that this will
continue, not only in the nuclear file, but in all other
issues," he said. "We expect that Iran will contribute
constructively to regional issues as well, like Syria. That is
important for us."
Davutoglu said Turkey was still willing to revive a failed
2010 nuclear fuel-swap agreement which would have involved it
taking low-enriched uranium from Iran in return for higher-grade
material for use in a medical research reactor.