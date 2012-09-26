UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran is under threat of military action from "uncivilized Zionists," a clear reference to Israel, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Wednesday, saying that such threats are designed to force nations into submission.

"Continued threat by the uncivilized Zionists to resort to military action against our great nation is a clear example of this bitter reality," Ahmadinejad said in a speech before the U.N. General Assembly.