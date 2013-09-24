* PM says world should not be fooled by Iran's overtures
* Minister hopes Obama, Rouhani will not shake hands
* Iran to resume nuclear negotiations with world powers
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 24 Israel said on Tuesday the
world should not be fooled by Iran's conciliatory overtures
over its disputed nuclear programme after U.S. President Barack
Obama told the United Nations that Washington was ready to
engage Tehran diplomatically.
An official Israeli assessment said Iran now had centrifuges
for quickly turning low-enriched uranium into nuclear bomb fuel,
putting it on a fast track to nuclear arms even if it gave up
uranium of mid-level purity - previously Israel's goal.
Iran's new government under relative moderate President
Hassan Rouhani has taken an emollient approach timed for the
annual U.N. General Assembly, agreeing to resume international
nuclear negotiations that would include its foreign minister
seeing U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
"Iran thinks that soothing words and token actions will
enable it to continue on its path to the bomb," Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
Iran denies seeking atomic weapons, saying its uranium
enrichment programme is for civilian energy purposes only.
Israel, its arch-adversary, is presumed to have the Middle
East's only nuclear arsenal.
Netanyahu spoke with reporters in Tel Aviv after Obama told
the U.N. General Assembly that the United States was ready to
deal with Iran but put the onus on Rouhani to prove he is
serious about pursuing a nuclear accord.
Netanyahu said Israel would welcome a diplomatic solution
that dismantled Iran's capacity to develop nuclear weapons, but
that the Jewish state "will not be fooled by half-measures that
merely provide a smokescreen for Iran's continual pursuit of
nuclear weapons and the world should not be fooled either".
Obama said he wanted to put Rouhani's overtures to the test
and challenged him to take concrete steps toward resolving
Iran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.
Netanyahu said he appreciated Obama's call on the Islamic
Republic to back up conciliatory words with "transparent and
verifiable actions", but added:
"Like North Korea before it, Iran will try to remove
sanctions by offering cosmetic concessions, while preserving its
ability to rapidly build a nuclear weapon at a time of its
choosing."
The White House left open the possibility of Obama and
Rouhani meeting - at least for a handshake on the General
Assembly sidelines - later on Tuesday, which would be a
milestone after more than 30 years of U.S.-Iranian hostility.
Israel sees a mortal menace in any Iranian atomic bomb,
which it says could be six months from production, and is wary
of any let-up in Western pressure, backed by stringent economic
sanctions, for a nuclear rollback by Tehran.
Asked if there would be an Obama-Rouhani handshake, Yuval
Steinitz, the cabinet minister now representing Israel at the
U.N. forum in New York, said: "I hope not. I don't know."
Iran has dismissed several U.N. Security Council resolutions
aimed at curbing its nuclear work with bomb-making potential. It
has tried to shift scrutiny to Israel's assumed atomic arsenal.
"WEEKS AWAY" FROM NUKES
An Israeli government estimate leaked to the Washington Post
said Iran's new centrifuges were capable of turning stores of
3.5 percent, or low-enriched uranium suitable for civilian
energy, directly into bomb fuel "within weeks".
Therefore, according to this assessment, any agreement
requiring Iran to hand over all of its existing stockpile of 20
percent, or higher-enriched, uranium "would be insufficient".
Uranium refined to 20 percent of fissile purity brings it
technically close to the weapons-grade level of 90 percent.
The document, whose authenticity was confirmed by an Israeli
official, presented such a handover as among "minor concessions"
it said Iran hoped might lead to a deal with world powers and
allow it to "build a nuclear weapon at a time of its choosing".
The last U.N. nuclear watchdog agency report, issued on Aug.
28, showed Iran further expanding its enrichment capacity by
installing both new- and old-generation centrifuges. Independent
experts say the new machines could refine uranium several times
faster than the older versions, but that it is still unclear how
well they will work and when Iran will switch them on.
Rouhani, whose stated commitment to "constructive
interaction" with the world contrasts with the confrontational
tactics of predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, said on Monday he
would "present the true face of Iran as a cultured and
peace-loving country" at the United Nations. He
was to deliver his speech to the General Assembly later on
Tuesday.
Washington says it remains determined to deny the Iranians
the means to make nuclear arms but its willingness to engage
them directly complicates strategy for Netanyahu, who will
address the General Assembly on Oct. 1.