By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 The U.N. on Friday urged
all sides in the dispute over Iran's nuclear program to tone
down "shrill war talk," reacting to this week's clashes at the
world body between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
"It's obvious that harsh tones and rhetoric are not going to
be helpful, that is quite clear," said U.N. spokesman Martin
Nesirky when asked about Netanyahu's speech on Thursday to the
General Assembly.
"What is also clear is that Iran needs to prove to the
international community that its nuclear program is for peaceful
purposes," Nesirky said.
Using a cartoonish diagram of a bomb, Netanyahu suggested in
his speech that Israel might take military action to prevent
Iran from reaching the point where it has enough enriched
uranium for a bomb. He indicated that point could come by the
spring or summer of 2013.
"Even without a chart, the secretary-general in his quite
forceful remarks to the General Assembly on Tuesday made very
clear that there does indeed need to be a toning down of the
rhetoric from all sides," Nesirky said.
"He referred to the shrill war talk of recent weeks,"
Nesirky said, referring to U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon.
He also noted that the recent exchange of threats has
sparked jitters across global financial markets.
Ban met with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Sunday
and warned him of the dangers of incendiary rhetoric.
Ahmadinejad disregarded Ban's caution,
predicting on Monday that Israel would be "eliminated."
U.S. President Barack Obama followed on Tuesday with a
warning to Tehran that it would do what it has to do to prevent
Iran from getting an atomic weapon.
Iran's U.N. mission responded to Netanyahu's speech, saying
Tehran was strong enough to defend itself and that it reserved
the right to retaliate with full force against any attack.
Iran rejects allegations by Western nations and Israel that
it is seeking the capability to produce an atomic weapon. Tehran
insists its nuclear ambitions are limited to the peaceful
production of medical isotopes and electricity.