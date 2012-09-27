NEW YORK, Sept 27 The United States expects major powers' consultations on Iran's nuclear program to continue and eventually lead to another round of talks with Tehran, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking after talks among representatives of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - and Germany at the United Nations, said "at some point" the group would likely return for a fourth round of talks with Iran.

"I would hope that we would get there in the not too distant future," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.