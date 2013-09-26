NEW YORK, Sept 26 The United States and China agree it is important for Tehran to respond positively to existing nuclear proposals by six major powers, U.S. officials said ahead of a meeting on Thursday between Iran and the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany.

"Both the U.S. and China believe that Iran should cooperate with the P5+1 and should respond positively to the proposals that are on the table," a U.S. official said. He was referring to the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany, often referred to as the "P5+1".

The six powers said in February that they want Iran to stop enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some stockpiles and shutter a facility where such enrichment work is done. In return they offered relief on sanctions on Iran's petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals.