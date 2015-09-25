Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari gestures upon arrival to attend the Arab Foreign Ministers 144th annual meeting at the League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

NEW YORK Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Friday that he wants the U.S.-led coalition to bomb more Islamic State targets and that he has "no knowledge" of Russian military experts in Iraq to coordinate with the Iraqi military.

"The frequency of the air force campaign fluctuates and I hope it will get higher frequency in the future," Jaafari told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"I have no knowledge of Russian military experts in Iraq to coordinate with Iraqi forces," he said, adding that he supported "all efforts to end crisis in Syria."

(Reporting by John Irish, writing by Michelle Nichols)