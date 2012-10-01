* North Korean nuclear arms touted as "mighty weapon"
* Six-party talks with North Korea remain stalled
* North Korean diplomat addresses U.N. General Assembly
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 1 U.S. policy toward North
Korea has made the Korean peninsula the most dangerous place on
the planet because a "spark" there could ignite a nuclear war, a
senior North Korean official told the U.N. General Assembly on
Monday.
One of the last speakers at the 193-nation assembly's annual
gathering in New York, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak
Kil-yon was also full of praise for Kim Jong-un, the reclusive
communist country's young new leader.
"Today, due to the continued U.S. hostile policy towards
DPRK, the vicious cycle of confrontation and aggravation of
tensions is an ongoing phenomenon on the Korean peninsula, which
has become the world's most dangerous hot spot where a spark of
fire could set off a thermonuclear war," Pak said.
DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,
the country's official name.
Speaking of North Korea's nuclear "deterrent," Pak said that
it was a "mighty weapon that defends the country's sovereignty."
North Korea is under U.N. Security Council sanctions due to
its 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests. Earlier this year, Western
powers had expressed concern that North Korea would carry out
another atomic test but that detonation never took place.
North Korea has long argued that in the face of a hostile
United States, which has military bases in South Korea and
Japan, it needs a nuclear arsenal to defend itself.
Six-party aid-for-disarmament talks involving the two
Koreas, the United States, Japan, Russia and China have been
stalled since 2008.
Pak said that the North Korean people were united behind
their new leader, who came to power after Kim's father Kim
Jong-il died last December.
"Our dear respected marshal, Kim Jong-un, is firmly
determined to make our people, who have overcome manifold
hardships, enjoy a happy life to their heart's content in a
prosperous, socialist state," he said.
"Our people are following dear respected marshal Kim Jong-un
with absolute trust in him and are vigorously advancing to the
final victory with full conviction and optimism about the
future, single-heartedly united behind him," Pak said.
United Nations estimates show that a third of North Korea's
population is malnourished, and the economy still has yet to
regain output levels seen in the 1990s, when a devastating
famine and the withdrawal of Soviet aid hit the country hard.
A formal peace treaty to end the 1950-53 Korean War between
the North and South, rather than the armistice in place, has
been a longstanding demand from North Korea, which wants
diplomatic recognition from the United States.
The United States and its ally South Korea, which is host to
more than 28,000 U.S. troops, insist that North Korea give up
its nuclear ambitions before considering a peace treaty and
large-scale economic aid.
North Korea withdrew from the nuclear Non-Proliferation
Treaty in 2003, the first country to do so. For North Korea,
analysts say its ability to threaten nuclear war has long been
its only real diplomatic leverage with the outside world,
especially the United States.