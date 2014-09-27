UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he wants to hold bilateral
talks with neighboring Pakistan "without a shadow of terrorism".
Last month, India announced it was withdrawing from the
planned peace talks about Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed
neighbors because of plans by Pakistan to consult Kashmiri
separatists ahead of the meeting.
"I want to hold bilateral talks to improve friendship and
cooperation in all seriousness and in an atmosphere of peace,
without a shadow of terrorism," Modi told the United Nations
General Assembly in his first address to the world body.
"But this is also the duty of Pakistan to come forward and
create an appropriate atmosphere and with all seriousness come
forward for a bilateral dialogue," he said.
India says Pakistan supports separatist militants that cross
the Line of Control - which divides Kashmir between India and
Pakistan controlled regions - from the Pakistan side to attack
Indian forces.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Jonathan Allen; editing by
Jason Neely)