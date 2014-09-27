UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he wants to hold bilateral talks with neighboring Pakistan "without a shadow of terrorism".

Last month, India announced it was withdrawing from the planned peace talks about Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed neighbors because of plans by Pakistan to consult Kashmiri separatists ahead of the meeting.

"I want to hold bilateral talks to improve friendship and cooperation in all seriousness and in an atmosphere of peace, without a shadow of terrorism," Modi told the United Nations General Assembly in his first address to the world body.

"But this is also the duty of Pakistan to come forward and create an appropriate atmosphere and with all seriousness come forward for a bilateral dialogue," he said.

India says Pakistan supports separatist militants that cross the Line of Control - which divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan controlled regions - from the Pakistan side to attack Indian forces.

