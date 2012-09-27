UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 The United States
accused Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe on Thursday of
sinking to a "new low" by comparing the death of U.S. ambassador
to Libya Christopher Stevens to that of Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi.
"(Mugabe) cynically chose to compare the best of us with the
worst of us, a ridiculous and abhorrent comparison that we
reject in the strongest terms," said Erin Pelton, spokeswoman
for the U.S. mission to the United Nations.
"Ambassador Stevens represented the finest of America and
spent his life connecting people, not dividing them. Even for
President Mugabe, this is a new low," Pelton added.
Stevens and three other Americans were killed on Sept. 11 in
what the United States has called a "terrorist" attack on the
U.S. mission in Benghazi, an eastern Libyan city that was the
hub for the Libyan rebel movement that toppled Gaddafi last year
with the assistance of NATO air strikes.
Mugabe opened his address to the U.N. General Assembly on
Wednesday night by comparing the death of Stevens to that of
Gaddafi, killed by Libyan rebels a year ago.
"The death of Gaddafi must be seen in the same tragic manner
as the death of Chris Stevens. We condemn both of them,"
Mugabe said.
"As we in spirit join the United States in condemning that
death, shall the United States also join us in condemning that
barbaric death of the head of state of Libya - Gaddafi? It was a
loss, a great loss, to Africa, a tragic loss to Africa," Mugabe
added.
Mugabe, a long-standing critic of the West, is himself
widely criticized for turning what was once one of Africa's
strongest economies into a basket case and has been accused of
hanging on to power through vote-rigging.
"President Mugabe had a chance yesterday to share with the
international community his plans for reversing the downward
spiral his rule has inflicted on the economy and people of
Zimbabwe over the last three decades," Pelton added.