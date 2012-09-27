* Thein Sein asks for international support
* He says Myanmar reforms have changed political culture
* Ex-general says committed to ending ethnic conflicts
By Paul Eckert
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Myanmar's president on
Thursday called on the world to take a fresh look at his
Southeast Asian nation as it undertakes reforms, emerges from
decades of authoritarianism, poverty and isolation and sheds its
former pariah status.
President Thein Sein told the U.N. General Assembly that
sweeping changes in Myanmar - the freeing of hundreds of
political prisoners, fair by-elections, ending media censorship
- have created "a new political culture of patience and
dialogue."
The 67-year-old former general and former military junta
member has emerged as the unlikely catalyst for a wave of
reforms that were unthinkable a year ago in the former British
colony also known as Burma.
"The political progress in our country is enhancing its
political legitimacy. This, in turn, facilitates the creation of
basic political stability, thereby paving the way for economic
and social transformation necessary for (a) better living
standard of the people," Thein Sein said through a translator.
Thein Sein's reformist, quasi-civilian government took
office in March 2011, ending five decades of military rule in
Myanmar and ushering in broad changes.
"To complete this process, we certainly need the
understanding and support from the United Nations and its member
states, the international community as a whole and, last but not
least, the people of Myanmar," Thein Sein added.
He said Myanmar's political and economic reforms, as well as
its efforts to wind down decades-old wars with ethnic groups,
justify viewing the country in a new light.
"At the same time, it is equally important that Myanmar
should be viewed from a different and new perspective," Thein
Sein said.
Myanmar's changes have drawn positive responses from the
United States and the European Union, who began unwinding
economic sanctions that barred most trade and investment in the
country and upgrading diplomatic relations.
CLINTON MEETING
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Thein
Sein that the United States would take further steps to ease the
U.S. ban on imports from Myanmar, a move that would help his
government draw investment and create jobs for the country's 60
million people.
Thein Sein said that of Myanmar's 11 major ethnic conflicts,
the government has signed ceasefire agreements with 10 armed
groups and was committed to pursuing peace talks in the conflict
with the Kachin Independence Army that erupted again in June
2011.
"We believe that cessation of all armed conflicts (is) a
prerequisite for the building of genuine democracy," he said.
"We consider any loss of life and property from either side
in the armed conflict as a loss for the country," he added.
Clinton's New York meeting on Wednesday with Thein Sein -
their third face-to-face encounter in less than a year - came a
week after she met veteran Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San
Suu Kyi in Washington, where the Nobel Peace laureate was
awarded the highest congressional medal of honor.
Suu Kyi, who was kept under house arrest for 17 years, was
released and subsequently elected to parliament in April, and
has urged the United States to ease sanctions to support the
reform process.