* Thein Sein asks for international support
* He says Myanmar reforms have changed political culture
* Suu Kyi a 'good colleague' in reforms - Thein Sein
* Ex-general says committed to ending ethnic conflicts
By Paul Eckert
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Myanmar's president on
Thursday said achieving stability and rule of law would prevent
"any reversal" in reforms that are helping his Southeast Asian
nation emerge from decades of authoritarianism, poverty and
isolation.
In speeches in New York, President Thein Sein appealed for
international support for sweeping political and economic
changes in Myanmar and praised opposition leader and
pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi as a "good colleague" who
would help complete the country's democratic transition.
"As long as there is political stability and rule of law, I
don't think there will be any reversal," he told the Asia
Society in New York.
He earlier told the U.N. General Assembly that changes
implemented in his 18 months in office - the freeing of hundreds
of political prisoners, fair by-elections, ending media
censorship - have created "a new political culture of patience
and dialogue."
The 67-year-old former general and former military junta
member has emerged as the unlikely catalyst for a wave of
reforms that were unthinkable a year ago in the former British
colony also known as Burma.
But Thein Sein also credited Suu Kyi - the 1991 Nobel
laureate whose whirlwind tour of the United States in many eyes
upstaged the president - with playing a key role in the changes
that have helped Myanmar shed its pariah status.
"GOOD COLLEAGUE" SUU KYI
"She has been a good colleague," he said of Suu Kyi, who
held what Burmese-language media said was a friendly meeting
earlier this week on the sidelines of the U.N. sessions.
"I'm sure she will do whatever she can in order to make the
reform process complete," said Thein Sein when asked what he
though the future held for Suu Kyi, who was elected to Myanmar's
parliament in April after 17 years under house arrest.
Thein Sein's reformist, quasi-civilian government took
office in March 2011, ending five decades of military rule in
Myanmar and ushering in broad changes.
"To complete this process, we certainly need the
understanding and support from the United Nations and its member
states, the international community as a whole and, last but not
least, the people of Myanmar," Thein Sein added.
He said Myanmar's political and economic reforms, as well as
its efforts to wind down decades-old wars with ethnic groups,
justify viewing the country in a new light.
"At the same time, it is equally important that Myanmar
should be viewed from a different and new perspective," Thein
Sein said.
Myanmar's changes have drawn positive responses from the
United States and the European Union, which began unwinding
economic sanctions that barred most trade and investment in the
country and upgrading diplomatic relations.
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Thein
Sein that the United States would take further steps to ease the
U.S. ban on imports from Myanmar, a move that would help his
government draw investment and create jobs for the country's 60
million people.
FRAGILE CEASEFIRE
Clinton's move was praised by proponents of deepening U.S.
relations with Myanmar, which has moved close to giant neighbor
China during its decades of isolation, but some activists warned
against removing all leverage on the government.
"The situation on the ground does not justify the lifting of
all sanctions," said the U.S. Campaign for Burma.
The Washington-based advocacy group said 300 political
prisoners remain incarcerated and that some elements of
Myanmar's military were undermining ceasefires the government
signed with ethnic groups in border areas.
Thein Sein told the U.N. General Assembly that of Myanmar's
11 major ethnic conflicts, the government has signed ceasefire
agreements with 10 armed groups and was committed to pursuing
peace talks in the conflict with the Kachin Independence Army
that erupted again in June 2011.
"We believe that cessation of all armed conflicts (is) a
prerequisite for the building of genuine democracy," he said.
At the Asia Society, Thein Sein said there was still much
work to do to bring the various armed ethnic resistance groups
that have been fighting the central government for decades into
a national reconciliation process.
"From the government side we have ordered our troops to stop
fighting with the Kachin, but our Kachin colleagues have not
reciprocated," he said. "We will have to find a way to reconcile
our differences."
Clinton's New York meeting on Wednesday with Thein Sein -
their third face-to-face encounter in less than a year - came a
week after she met Suu Kyi in Washington, where the Nobel Peace
laureate was awarded the highest congressional Medal of Honor.
Suu Kyi gave a speech in Boston on Thursday and was due to
wind up a 17-day U.S. tour in San Francisco on the weekend.