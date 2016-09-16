U.S. President Barack Obama attends a campaign event in support of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with the leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering next week, the White House said on Friday.

Obama will hold separate sessions with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a call.

Obama is not expected to meet with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Rhodes said. The White House cancelled a meeting with Duterte during Obama's recent trip to Laos for a regional summit after Duterte insulted him.

Duterte, who has lambasted the United Nations and threatened to quit the world body after it criticised killings in his war on drugs, has not been scheduled to attend the General Assembly meeting.

Duterte turned down a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at the Laos summit.

