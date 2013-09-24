UPDATE 2-Toshiba gets go-ahead for chip unit sale at angry shareholder meeting
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday mentioned Iranian victims of chemical weapons in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in what seemed a gesture to the new government of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
In his address, Obama said the global consensus against the use of chemical weapons had been strengthened by memories of "soldiers suffering in trenches, Jews slaughtered in gas chambers, Iranians poisoned in the many tens of thousands."
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States and traders waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction. With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, helping support
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.