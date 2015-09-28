UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to clean energy and said Indian leadership on climate change would be critical for decades to come.

Modi told reporters after the meeting that he shared Obama's "uncompromising" commitment to fighting climate change without hurting development.

The two men were meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)