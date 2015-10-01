(Adds Indian response)
By David Brunnstrom
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 30 Pakistani Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif called on Wednesday for cooperation, not
confrontation, with on-and-off foe India and said the two
nuclear-armed countries should formalise a cease-fire in
disputed Kashmir.
In an address to the U.N. General Assembly, Sharif said
cease-fire violations in Kashmir were intensifying, causing
civilian deaths, including of women and children.
"Wisdom dictates that our immediate neighbour refrains from
fomenting instability in Pakistan," he told the 193-nation
assembly. "The two countries should address and resolve the
causes of tension and take all possible measures to avert
further escalation."
India issued a swift rebuttal, accusing Pakistan of claiming
to be the primary victim of terrorism while "in truth, it is
actually a victim of its own policy of breeding and sponsoring
terrorists".
Sharif said he was proposing a new four-point peace
initiative with India, starting with measures that are the
simplest to implement.
"One, we propose that Pakistan and India formalise and
respect the 2003 understanding for a complete cease-fire on the
Line of Control in Kashmir," Sharif said, referring to the
cease-fire line between India and Pakistan. He called for an
expansion of the U.N. Military Observer Group in India and
Pakistan to monitor the cease-fire.
The Pakistani president proposed that his country and India
reaffirm that they will not resort to force under any
circumstances and that steps be taken to demilitarize Kashmir.
He also called for an agreement on an unconditional mutual
withdrawal of forces from Kashmir's Siachen Glacier region, the
world's highest battleground, where 10,000 to 20,000 Indian and
Pakistani troops have faced off against each other since 1984.
"An easing of threat perceptions through such peace efforts
will make it possible for Pakistan and India to agree on a broad
range of measures to address the peril posed by offensive and
advanced weapons systems," Sharif said.
Planned talks between national security advisers from the
neighbours were cancelled last month hours before they were due
to start, dashing hopes the two might tackle the violence that
many fear could one day spark a nuclear showdown.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming
independent countries in 1947, two of them over the Himalayan
region of Kashmir, which both claim in full but rule in part.
Sharif, elected in 2013, promised to improve relations with
India. But since then domestic troubles have forced him to cede
more control over foreign and security policy to Pakistan's more
hawkish military.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a hard line
with Pakistan, insisting he is unwilling to discuss other issues
unless Pakistan admits its role in terror attacks in India.
In last month's cancelled talks, India wanted to only
discuss terrorism-related issues. Pakistan sought a wider
agenda, including the status of Kashmir.
India's Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that
Sharif's proposal was a non-starter. "To de-militarize Kashmir
is not the answer," ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said in a
tweet. "To de-terrorize Pakistan is."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Nick Macfie)