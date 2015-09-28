Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was a huge mistake not to cooperate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military, which he said was the only force truly fighting Islamic State militants in Syria.

"We think it is an enormous mistake to refuse to cooperate with the Syrian government and its armed forces who are valiantly fighting terrorism face to face," Putin told the U.N. General Assembly.

"We should finally acknowledge that no one but President Assad’s armed forces and (Kurdish) militia are truly fighting the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations in Syria," he said.

