UPDATE 2-Private equity-backed Neptune agrees to buy Engie oil and gas unit
* Deal expected to close in first quarter of 2018 (Recasts, adds Neptune statement and Engie CFO comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was a huge mistake not to cooperate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's military, which he said was the only force truly fighting Islamic State militants in Syria.
"We think it is an enormous mistake to refuse to cooperate with the Syrian government and its armed forces who are valiantly fighting terrorism face to face," Putin told the U.N. General Assembly.
"We should finally acknowledge that no one but President Assad's armed forces and (Kurdish) militia are truly fighting the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations in Syria," he said. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Storey)
* Deal expected to close in first quarter of 2018 (Recasts, adds Neptune statement and Engie CFO comment)
WASHINGTON, May 11 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sees the U.S. semiconductor industry as still dominant globally but said he is worried that it will be threatened by China’s planned investment binge to build up its own chipmaking industry.