By Parisa Hafezi and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Iran President Hassan
Rouhani blamed the rise of the Islamic State group and other
militants on "certain intelligence agencies", saying the
solution to stopping them must come from the Middle East region
itself and not the West.
"The extremists of the world have found each other and have
put out the call, 'extremists of the world unite'. But are we
united against the extremists?" Rouhani asked in a speech to the
193-member United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.
The comments are among the strongest yet by predominantly
Shi'ite Iran on the rise of the Sunni militant group and suggest
arch-foes Iran and the United States have a shared interest in
confronting the threat after decades of enmity.
They follow a back-and-forth between Tehran and Washington
over what role Iran can play in the U.S.-led campaign against
Islamic State militants who have seized swathes of Iraq and
Syria. Iranian officials have even suggested Western powers
should lower their demands in nuclear talks with Tehran helping
confront the militants.
While Washington has repeatedly ruled out military
"coordination" with Tehran against Islamic State, U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry said last Friday during a U.N. Security
Council session on Iraq that he believed Iran could play a role.
The United States, backed by five Arab allies, this week carried
out airstrikes against Islamic State positions in Syria.
Despite Iran's obvious interest in seeing the militants
neutralized, Rouhani made clear his suspicions about the
long-term impact of Western military intervention in the Middle
East.
In a thinly veiled reference to the United States and
Israel, Rouhani blamed the rise of violent extremists on
outsiders. "Certain intelligence agencies have put blades in the
hand of madmen, who now spare no one," Rouhani said.
"All those who have played a role in founding and supporting
these terror groups must acknowledge their errors," he said.
A day earlier, U.S. President Barack Obama used the U.N.
podium to state his case for a more forceful, coordinated global
response against Islamic State that would seek to dismantle what
he called a "network of death."
But Rouhani suggested that the United States and its allies
were the problem, not the solution, and should let Middle
Eastern governments deal with the threat.
"The strategic blunders of the West in the Middle East,
Central Asia and the Caucuses have turned these parts of the
world into a haven for terrorists and extremists," he said.
IRAN OVERTURES TO U.S.
For Iran's clerical rulers, the crisis over Islamic State
poses strategic and geopolitical challenges to Tehran's "dream
of forming a so-called Shi'ite Crescent" that extends from Iran
to Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, say analysts and diplomats.
Some Iranian officials see the crisis in Iraq as an
opportunity for Tehran, arguing that the hostility between
Washington and Tehran has hurt both states and played into the
hands of the militants.
Iran's closest regional ally, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, blames Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United States
and other Western powers for the rise of Islamic State. Western
officials acknowledge that the Gulf states and Turkey bear some
measure of responsibility.
But Western governments say Assad himself is largely to
blame, because for years he allowed the group to flourish on the
margins of a civil war that in 3 -1/2 years has cost 190,000
lives and forced 10 million from their homes.
Despite his dismissive remarks towards the West, Iran has
quietly made overtures to the United States and its allies on
combating Islamic State. Several Iranian officials told Reuters
last week that Iran would like the West to make concessions in
nuclear talks with Tehran as a reward for fighting the group.
In Thursday's speech, Rouhani said securing a long-term
nuclear accord that would end sanctions against Tehran in
exchange for curbing its atomic program would be the "beginning
of multilateral collaboration aimed at promoting security, peace
and development in our region and beyond."
"HOPEFUL" OF NUCLEAR DEAL
Rouhani's much-anticipated speech was in contrast to last
year when Rouhani appeared at the General Assembly as Iran's new
"moderate" president, making a splash by telling the world
Tehran posed no threat and offering immediate talks on removing
any "reasonable concerns" over his country's nuclear program.
Fast-forward a year: nuclear talks between Iran and six
world powers have not collapsed but they are at an impasse.
On the current round of talks in New York on the sidelines
of the General Assembly, Rouhani said the negotiations have
taken place "with seriousness and optimism on both sides."
The meetings between Iran and the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China are expected to continue until
Friday. Diplomats say a breakthrough is unlikely, even though a
Nov. 24 deadline for a deal is only two months away.
Rouhani said Iran is committed to maintaining its uranium
enrichment program, the biggest sticking point in the
negotiations, and warned that delaying a deal would have
economic costs for everyone. He said he was hopeful there would
be a deal in the "short amount of time left."
