By Marcelo Teixeira
Sept 27 Brazil pledged on Sunday to slash
greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent by 2030 as its
contribution to a United Nations climate agreement, but said it
will include reductions from past efforts against deforestation
to help it reach the target.
President Dilma Rousseff presented the country's pledges
during a speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, saying
that the targets, based on a reference year of 2005, are more
ambitious than those of most developed countries.
Countries are submitting pledges to cut emissions ahead of
global climate talks in Paris later this year. So far, those
pledges are estimated to limit warming to 3 degrees Celsius.
Scientists say global warming needs to be limited to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid devastating
droughts and rising sea levels.
Rousseff reaffirmed the country's commitment to ending
illegal deforestation in the Amazon, as stated during a joint
announcement with U.S. President Barack Obama in June, but fell
short of declaring a total freeze on deforestation as many
environmental groups had sought.
Estimates from leading researchers on land use change in
Brazil indicate legal deforestation could still be carried out
in an area of around 100 million hectares, equivalent to the
size of Colombia.
Brazil also pledged to offset emissions coming from
regulated deforestation, but has not provided details.
"Brazil is one of a few developing countries to commit to an
absolute emissions reduction target," Rousseff said at the U.N.
"We have one of the world's largest populations and GDP, and
our targets are as ambitious or more ambitious than those of
developed countries," she said.
Deforestation worldwide accounts for 15 percent of global
heat-trapping gases, or the equivalent of what is emitted by the
world's entire transport sector. Brazil has the largest
untouched rainforest in the world.
Brazil also plans to reduce emissions by increasing the
share of renewables (excluding large hydroelectrics) in power
generation to 23 percent by 2030 from 15 percent currently.
Although Brazil's target is one of the largest announced by
any country so far, the fact that it takes into account huge
emissions cuts from the last decade might make it insufficient
to prevent a global temperature increase of more than 2 degrees
Celsius.
A network of NGOs in Brazil called Climate Observatory had
asked for a reference year of at least 2010 for the country's
goals, to signal a renewed effort.
According to SEEG, an independent emissions measuring
system, Brazil's greenhouse gases had already fallen 33 percent
from 2005 to 2013 due to successful policies to repress illegal
deforestation.
"It's significant that Brazil, among the world's largest
emitters, has the largest reduction target. But it is
insufficient considering the potential the country has to do
more," said Carlos Rittl, head of Climate Observatory.
