UNITED NATIONS, Sept 29 Sudan told the United
Nations General Assembly on Saturday that its debts must be
canceled and its economy supported as it struggles to recover
from losing three-quarters of its critical oil revenue to South
Sudan when it seceded a year ago.
The International Monetary Fund this week urged Sudan to
meet donors to discuss debt relief and some IMF board members
called for "exceptional efforts" from the IMF and the global
community to help Sudan reduce its debt of about $40 billion.
"Sudan requires assistance to go through this very sensitive
stage towards better horizons. For that we believe that debts
must be canceled and its economy supported," Sudanese Foreign
Minister Ali Ahmed Karti said.
South Sudan seceded in July 2011. Leaders from both states
finally reached a border security deal on Wednesday to restart
badly needed oil exports, but failed to solve the other key
conflicts left over from when they split.
The pair failed to settle the fate of at least five disputed
oil-producing regions along the border. Tensions over the
unmarked 1,200-mile (1930-km) common border spilled over into
fighting in April, when South Sudan's army briefly occupied the
Heglig oilfield, vital to Sudan's economy.
They were also unable to reach a solution for the border
region of Abyei, which has symbolic significance to both and is
rich in grazing lands. Plans for a referendum have failed over
the question of who should participate.
"We have been determined to tackle the reasons for war and
strife despite the strong economic and political pressures being
brought to bear against my country and unfair sanctions imposed
by the United States," Karti said.
Washington still maintains its 1997 embargo on the country
over Sudan's role in hosting prominent Islamist militants. The
sanctions restrict U.S. trade and investment with Sudan and
block the assets of the Sudanese government.
The United States and other powers criticize Sudan for human
rights violations and a harsh crackdown on rebels. Western
powers also shun Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir who
was indicted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes
in Darfur, the site of a nearly decade-old insurgency.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)