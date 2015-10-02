By Hugh Bronstein
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Oct 2 Sudan's Foreign Minister
Ibrahim Ghandour on Friday used the annual gathering of the 193
members of the United Nations to rail against the International
Criminal Court (ICC), which he said has become a political tool
to target African leaders.
The Hague-based ICC has accused Sudan's President Omar
Hassan al-Bashir of genocide and crimes against humanity in his
campaign to crush a revolt in Sudan's western Darfur region. The
Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took
up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum.
In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Ghandour said "the
relationship between the Security Council and the International
Criminal Court ... has shown again and again that the scourge of
politicization has turned it (the ICC) into a tool for targeting
African leaders."
Others indicted by the ICC include Laurent Gbagbo, former
president of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and Muammar Gaddafi,
the late leader of Libya.
Ghandour went on to call for "the implementation of a
structural reform process of the United Nations and the Security
Council, in conformity with the principal of fair and equitable
representation of all countries."
"The current international system ... can no longer cope
with the developments and major transformations occurring
worldwide," Ghandour said.
He did not specifically mention the 2009 indictment of
Bashir. He said Sudan had made "commendable achievements" in
human rights, citing the growing role of women in politics.
But Human Rights Watch said last month that a government
militia in Darfur carried out killings and mass rapes of
civilians over the past year and a half.
The massacres in Darfur of a decade ago have eased, but the
insurgency continues and Khartoum has sharply escalated the
conflict over the past year, U.N. officials and human rights
groups say.
Members of the ICC are obliged to act on arrest warrants,
but Bashir, who rejects the court's authority, has managed to
travel in Africa, the Middle East and beyond.
A month ago Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the
Sudanese president in China as an "old friend". Beijing, like
Washington, is not a member of the ICC.
Bashir fled South Africa in June after a court ruled he
should be banned from leaving pending the outcome of a hearing
on his possible arrest. Pretoria disregarded the ruling.
Originally Khartoum had said Bashir would travel to New York
this year's General Assembly session to attend a debate on
global anti-poverty goals but he did not attempt to travel to
the United States.
