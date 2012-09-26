UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Escalating violence in
Syria and limited access to civilians in need hinder the
distribution of humanitarian aid in the country, the European
Union's crisis chief said on Wednesday.
An 18-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's rule has killed approximately 27,000 people,
according to Syrian activists. The revolt has escalated into an
armed insurgency with sectarian overtones that could drag in
regional powers.
The European Union estimates 2.5 million Syrians need
humanitarian assistance, compared to 1 million in March. They
include 1.2 million people forced from their homes.
"To do more, we need more access in Syria," EU humanitarian
affairs commissioner Kristalina Georgieva said after talks on
the issue with heads of U.N. and other international aid
agencies at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
"This is an urban war, which makes it difficult for aid to
be distributed."
Georgieva said there was an urgent need for more high-level
discussions to allow aid workers to get to those in need.
"With no end to the fighting in sight, with serious food and
medicine shortages, and with the winter approaching, it was high
time to discuss at the highest possible level what the needs are
and how we can bring help to people who need it," she said.
The European Union provided $287 million for humanitarian
efforts in Syria, Georgieva said, but only 38 percent of a U.N.
funding appeal has been met.
"Although the EU has made very generous donations, we still
need more donations to match the escalation of needs," she said.
Georgieva reiterated remarks she made last month that all
sides in the conflict have an obligation under international law
to allow humanitarian aid workers access to combat zones to
evacuate civilians and the wounded.