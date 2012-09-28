BRIEF-Fitch says Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Iran has left no doubt that it will do whatever it takes to protect the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Tehran's "proxy and crony" in Damascus, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday.
She added that the United States was offering the Syrian opposition an additional $45 million in non-lethal and humanitarian aid.
* Fitch: Akzo rating to remain under pressure after PPG withdrawal
* Dollar hovers close to 7-month low * Palladium hits near 3-year peaks * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months w