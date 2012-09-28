PRECIOUS-Gold hits highest since late April after weaker U.S. jobs data

* Dollar hovers close to 7-month low * Palladium hits near 3-year peaks * Silver marks highest since April 26 (Updates prices, adds quote) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks on Monday, buoyed by disappointing U.S. jobs data that appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months w