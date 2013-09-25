* Obama calls for strong resolution on weapons
* Russia says is "common understanding" with U.S.
* France, Turkey, Jordan urge redoubled diplomatic efforts
* Rouhani warns against threats of military action
By Steve Holland and Asma Alsharif
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack
Obama appealed to the United Nations on Tuesday to back tough
consequences for Syria if it refuses to give up chemical weapons
and urged Russia and Iran to end their support for Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia, Assad's main backer, said there was a "common
understanding" with the United States on how to move toward
agreement for a U.N. resolution that would support the chemical
arms deal, but both nations said there was more work to be done.
At the same time, Obama said agreement on Syria's chemical
weapons should energize a larger diplomatic effort to end 2-1/2
years of civil war - a sentiment that was echoed by the leaders
of Turkey, Jordan and France, among others.
"I do not believe that military action - by those within
Syria, or by external powers - can achieve a lasting peace,"
Obama told world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.
Obama stepped back from launching unilateral military action
against Syria this month, setting in motion a diplomatic effort
that led to Russian assistance in persuading Syria to agree to
give up its chemical weapons after a poison gas attack on Aug.
21 that U.S. officials say killed more than 1,400 people.
In a bid to ensure Syria fulfills its promise, Obama's
challenge at the United Nations was to persuade world leaders to
apply pressure on Damascus with a U.N. Security Council
resolution that includes tough consequences should Assad not
surrender his chemical weapons stockpiles in a verifiable way.
"The Syrian government took a first step by giving an
accounting of its stockpiles. Now, there must be a strong
Security Council resolution to verify that the Assad regime is
keeping its commitments, and there must be consequences if they
fail to do so," Obama said.
The worry from the U.S. side is that Russia might veto any
resolution that contains even an implicit threat of military
force against Syria. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met his
Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Tuesday in an effort to
agree on the wording of a resolution this week.
"CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING"
Negotiations on a draft in New York have come to a
standstill while Russia and the United States struggle to reach
an agreement that would be acceptable to both, diplomats say.
"We had a very constructive meeting," Kerry told reporters
after meeting with Lavrov at the United Nations for about 90
minutes. "Very constructive."
A senior U.S. official said the U.N. envoys for the two
countries would now need to do more work on the draft
resolution.
"We have a common understanding of how to move forward in
the next few days," Lavrov told Russian reporters after the
meeting in remarks posted on his ministry's website on
Wednesday.
He gave no details except to say that the resolution should
be based on the agreement he and Kerry reached in Geneva this
month for Syria to abandon its chemical arsenal.
Western states have called for a resolution that is forceful
enough to help ensure Assad complies, but Russia says that
threats could have the opposite effect and that the draft should
do no more than support the chemical weapons plan.
Speaking earlier in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov said Russia would not accept a resolution stipulating
automatic punitive measures if Assad failed to comply with the
U.S.-Russian deal.
But Western powers have apparently given up on what U.N.
diplomats call a "trigger" clause for automatic punitive
measures in the event of non-compliance, increasing the
prospects for agreement on a draft.
Ryabkov said that while the resolution must not be adopted
under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, which can authorise the use
of force or other measures, it could potentially refer to
Chapter 7 measures as a possible means to punish violations.
French President Francois Hollande told the Assembly that
too much time had been wasted trying to end the civil war, which
the United Nations says has killed more than 100,000 people.
"We must ensure that this war ends. It is the deadliest war
since the beginning of this century. The solution is a political
one and too much time has been lost," he said.
Obama said it was not for America to determine who would
lead Syria, but he added: "A leader who slaughtered his citizens
and gassed children to death cannot regain the legitimacy to
lead a badly fractured country."
PROXY WAR
Obama had an explicit message for Assad's two biggest
backers, Iran and Russia: The notion that Syria can return to a
pre-war status quo "is a fantasy."
"It's time for Russia and Iran to realize that insisting on
Assad's rule will lead directly to the outcome they fear - an
increasingly violent space for extremists to operate," he said.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there was no military
solution to the Syrian crisis and criticized "some regional and
international actors" for helping militarize the situation by
providing arms and intelligence to "extremist groups."
In his speech to the General Assembly, Rouhani welcomed
Syria's acceptance of the Chemical Weapons Convention and, in an
apparent reference to U.S. threats of military action, he added:
"I should underline that (an) illegitimate and ineffective
threat to use or the actual use of force will only lead to
further exacerbation of violence and crisis in the region."
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir of Qatar, which
has been backing Syrian rebels, condemned what he called
"horrible massacres" by the Syrian government.
"It is unfortunate that the perpetrators of these brutal
crimes and massacres that have shocked every human conscience
are enjoying impunity from deterrence or accountability," he
told the Assembly.
In his opening speech to the General Assembly, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed to member states not to
abandon the Syrian people, and said it was not enough to destroy
Syria's chemical weapons while the wider war continued.
"Military victory is an illusion. The only answer is a
political settlement," Ban said.
Turkish President Abdullah Gul and Jordan's King Abdullah
were among the world leaders at the General Assembly who called
for a more robust international effort to end Syria's civil war.
"This conflict has evolved into a real threat to regional
peace and security," said Gul, whose country was once an ally of
Assad but is now one of his fiercest critics. "Any recurrence of
the proxy wars of the Cold War era will plunge Syria into
further chaos."
King Abdullah said the number of Syrian refugees in Jordan
could rise to 1 million by next year, equivalent to 20 percent
of its population, and called for additional international
support as the economic burdens weigh on the state.
"My people cannot be asked to shoulder the burden of what is
a regional and global challenge," he said. "More support is
urgently needed to send a strong signal that the world community
stands shoulder-to-shoulder with those who have borne so much."
Lebanese President Michel Sleiman also warned about the
repercussions on his country's security and economy from the
Syrian crisis. He said the number of Syrian refugees in the
country was "way beyond Lebanon's capacity of assimilation,
exceeding one fourth of Lebanon's population."
Obama announced the United States would provide an
additional $339 million in humanitarian aid to ease the Syrian
refugee crisis, including $161 million for people inside Syria
and the rest for surrounding countries.