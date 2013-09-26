* Russia calls talk of a deal "wishful thinking"
* U.N. chemical weapons inspectors back in Damascus
* Syrian rebels reject coalition, call for Islamic
leadership
By John Irish and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Envoys from the United
States, Russia, France, China and Britain have come to an
agreement on the core of a U.N. Security Council resolution to
get rid of Syria's chemical weapons, three Western diplomats
said on Wednesday, but Russia denied such an accord had been
reached and insisted work was "still going on."
Diplomats from the five veto-wielding permanent members of
the Security Council have been haggling over the details of a
resolution to back an accord hammered out by Russia and the
United States on Sept. 14 in Geneva to eliminate Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons arsenal.
Wednesday's development came after the foreign ministers of
the five council powers met over lunch with U.N. Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon, the diplomats said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
Several envoys said a draft resolution could be presented to
the full 15-nation council soon, and the five permanent members
would also meet on Friday to discuss a proposed Syria peace
conference in Geneva.
"We have a few details to solve. But I think we shall reach
a common resolution maybe today or tomorrow," said French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius.
A Western diplomatic source said: "It seems that things are
moving forward," adding that there was "an agreement among the
five on the core."
"We are closer on all the key points," he said. A third
diplomat also suggested a deal on the draft resolution was
within reach.
However, Russia rejected the Western diplomats' suggestions
that there was an agreement on the core of a draft resolution.
"This is just their wishful thinking," said the spokesman
for Russia's U.N. delegation. "It is not the reality. The work
on the draft resolution is still going on."
A U.S. official cited progress while cautioning that there
was still work to be done. "We're making progress but we're not
done yet," the official told Reuters.
One of the Western diplomats said "there has been real
progress. There was an agreement between the five on the core of
the project."
Another diplomat also said core issues had been agreed, but
there are "still some areas of outstanding disagreement" and
there were no plans yet to circulate a draft resolution to the
full council - a key step before putting it to the vote.
Negotiations on a draft in New York had come to a standstill
while Russia and the United States struggled to reach an
agreement acceptable to both. But it appears that after talks
between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, the deadlock was broken.
STICKING POINT
A major sticking point between Russia and Western powers has
been whether the resolution is written under Chapter 7 of the
U.N. charter, which covers the Security Council's authority to
enforce decisions with measures such as sanctions or military
force.
Another point of disagreement is the role of the United
Nations in the process of destroying Syria's chemical weapons
and who determines what constitutes non-compliance - the
Security Council or the Organization for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons in The Hague.
The latest draft has the council determining non-compliance,
a diplomat said.
Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons in the wake
of a sarin gas strike on civilians in the suburbs of Damascus
last month - the world's deadliest chemical arms attack in 25
years. He accepted a U.S.-Russian agreement that Damascus'
chemical arsenal should be dismantled.
Washington blamed Assad's forces for the attack, which it
said killed more than 1,400 people, and President Barack Obama
threatened a U.S. military strike in response.
Russia and Assad have blamed the attack on rebels battling
to overthrow him in a civil war that has been raging since 2011.
More than 100,000 people have died, according to the United
Nations.
Russia has been Assad's most powerful backer, delivering
arms and - with China - blocking three U.N. resolutions meant to
pressure Assad.
Russia has made clear it would not accept an initial
resolution under Chapter 7 and that any punitive measures would
come only in the event of clearly proven Syrian non-compliance
on the basis of a second council resolution under Chapter 7.
A Western diplomat who had seen the latest draft before the
meeting with Ban said the only reference to Chapter 7 was at
the end - a threat that in the event of non-compliance the
council should "impose measures" under Chapter 7. To carry out
that threat, a second resolution would be needed.
There is, the diplomat said, no reference to Chapter 7 in
the rest of the resolution, though the language is identical to
what would normally be in a Chapter 7 resolution.
INSPECTORS RETURN TO SYRIA
U.N. chemical weapons inspectors returned to Syria on
Wednesday to continue investigating allegations of chemical
weapons use. A convoy of five United Nations cars carrying at
least eight members of the team arrived at a central Damascus
hotel shortly before midday, witnesses said.
At the time of the Aug. 21 sarin attack, the inspectors had
been in Damascus preparing to investigate three earlier cases of
suspected chemical weapons use, including one in March in the
northern town of Khan al-Assal.
In another development, thousands of Syrian rebels have
broken with the Western-backed coalition and called for a new
Islamist front, undermining international efforts to build up a
pro-Western military force to replace Assad.
Ever more divided on the battlefield - where Assad's better
armed troops have been gaining ground - allies of the Free
Syrian Army were among 13 disparate rebel factions to disown the
exile leadership and build an Islamic alliance that includes the
al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, commanders said.
Details of the numbers of fighters involved how they would
cooperate remained unclear. In an online video, a leader of the
Islamist Tawheed Brigade said the bloc rejected the authority of
the Syrian National Coalition and the Western and Saudi-backed
exile administration of Ahmad Tumeh.
The move was a setback for foreign leaders trying to bolster
more secular rebel groups and to reassure voters skeptical of
deeper involvement in Syria's civil war. Some may think again
about help for the fighters, which ranges from weaponry from the
Gulf to non-lethal aid from Europe and the United States.
Seven al Qaeda-affiliated rebels were killed in a battle
with a Syrian Kurdish militia on Wednesday in Atma, a town on
the Turkish border which is a main escape route for fleeing
refugees, as violence between Syria's Arabs and Kurds increased,
opposition activists said.
The fighting showed how the region has become a battleground
for a large number of armed groups in a scramble to grab
territory, opposition sources said.