UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 The U.N. Security Council will hold a closed-door session at 8 p.m. on Thursday (0000 GMT on Friday) to discuss a draft resolution on ridding Syria of its chemical weapons, the French mission said.

"The draft resolution on chemical arms will be presented to the 15 (Security Council members)," the French mission said on its Twitter feed. There was no suggestion that the council would vote on the draft resolution at the meeting.