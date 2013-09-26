UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 After weeks of diplomatic wrangling, the United States and Russia said on Thursday that they had reached an agreement on a U.N. Security Council resolution aimed at ridding Syria of its chemical weapons.

Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Twitter that a deal was reached with Russia "legally obligating" Syria to give up its chemical stockpile and the measure would go to the full Security Council on Thursday night.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had reached an understanding with Washington on a chemical weapons resolution.