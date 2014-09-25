By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 The prime minister of
the Kiev government accused Russia on Thursday of attempting to
freeze Ukraine in the coming winter by using natural gas as a
weapon to subjugate the former Soviet Republic.
"They want us to freeze. This is the aim and this is another
trump card in Russian hands. So, except military offense, except
military operation against Ukraine, they have another trump
card, which is energy," Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in
an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations General
Assembly in New York City.
"The ultimate goal of Russia is to organize, to orchestrate
another frozen conflict in Ukraine."
Russia's state-controlled energy company Gazprom
cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a row over
Kiev's unpaid gas bill, raising concerns that the country may
not be able to cover the peak-demand winter season.
The European Commission is aiming to propose an interim
solution to the gas quarrel between Russia and Ukraine at talks
it is brokering in Berlin on Friday.
Yatseniuk said there were no official negotiations on it,
though he said a plan to help Ukraine secure additional gas
"would be helpful for us."
A war between pro-Russian separatists has left more than
3,000 people dead. Kiev and Western governments have said it was
direct Russian military intervention that tipped the battlefield
balance in favor of rebels in eastern Ukraine and forced
President Petro Poroshenko to call a ceasefire on Sept. 5 after
big losses by government forces.
Russia, which opposes the pro-Western course of leadership
in the ex-Soviet republic, has denied that its troops have
participated in the war or provided arms to rebels.
Yatseniuk defended the Kiev government's decision to grant
temporary autonomy to rebel regions, saying it was the least
repugnant choice they had, as well as a "goodwill" move that
demonstrated their commitment to a peaceful solution.
"We do understand that we had just two options: bad and
worse," he said. "So the president and the government decided to
take just the bad option."
He expressed little confidence in Russian President Vladimir
Putin as a partner in peace talks.
"I have no trust in President Putin," he said, adding that
was why it was crucial to have the United States and European
Union sitting with Ukraine at talks with Russia.
Echoing comments he made in his speech to the U.N. General
Assembly on Wednesday, Yatseniuk said EU and U.S. sanctions
against Russia should remain in place until all of Ukraine is
back under control of Kiev, including Crimea, a Black Sea region
Russia annexed after an independence referendum in March.
"Russia has to pay the price," he said. "They want to get
back to business as usual but we want to restore law and order,
restore territorial integrity and independence of our country."
"This is the aim of the sanctions, to urge Russia to pull
back its forces," he said. "To pull back its artillery and stop
the supply of weapons and lethal aid to Russian-led terrorists
and just to get out of Ukraine."
Asked if he was disappointed by the United States not
supplying weapons to his government, Yatseniuk said Washington
had taken the lead in pushing for international sanctions
against Moscow and was likely to do more. He did not provide
details. Poroshenko visited Washington last week.
A U.S. official said that for the time being the United
States was not willing to consider providing Ukraine with
weapons but it had not absolutely ruled it out over the long
term. "The clear message last week was we're not ready to do
that - now," the official said.
Any eventual discussion of arming Ukraine is sure to spark a
debate in Washington over whether such action would strengthen
Kiev's security by deterring Russia or simply provoke Moscow.
President Poroshenko's Moscow-backed predecessor Viktor
Yanukovich fled to Russia in February in the face of mass street
protests. Moscow denounced a pro-Western "coup" against him,
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and backed armed separatists
in the heavily industrialized east in their drive for
independence from Kiev.
The chain of events has provoked the worst crisis between
Russia and the West since the Cold War.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Additonal reporting by Arshad
Mohammed; Editing by Toni Reinhold)