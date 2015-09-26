UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry said he saw an opportunity to make headway this week
toward resolving the Syrian crisis as he met Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday.
"I view this week as a major opportunity for any number of
countries to play an important role in trying to resolve some of
the very difficult issues (of) the Middle East," he told
reporters.
"We need to achieve peace and a way forward in Syria, in
Yemen ... in the region," he said. "I think there are
opportunities this week, through these discussions, to make some
progress."
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, editing by Louis Charbonneau)