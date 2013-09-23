* U.N. aviation agency starts meeting this week
* Head of airline trade group optimistic resolution can be
reached
* EU could reimpose plan to charge for emissions if no pact
results
By Karen Jacobs
Sept 23 Airlines on Monday urged a U.N. aviation
group to back a mandatory global framework to curb airline
emissions, saying failure to reach a deal would revive threats
of a trade war.
The International Air Transport Association, which
represents some 200 airlines, said the United Nations' aviation
agency could agree on a new system when its 191 states begin
their assembly in Montreal this week.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),
which sets standards for air travel, is under pressure to make
headway toward resolving one of the worst aviation disputes in
years, pitting the European Union against its trade rivals. The
ICAO meets in full once every three years.
Greenhouse gas emissions from commercial flights are growing
at a steep rate. The EU in 2011 came up with regulations to
charge airlines for carbon emissions on flights to and from
Europe over EU airspace. But it has suspended the scheme to
allow opponents led by China and the United States to agree on a
global plan to curb aviation emissions under U.N. auspices. The
EU has threatened to reimpose the scheme if there is no deal.
"If the assembly agrees what could be done from 2020, and
what should be done in the meantime, I believe governments will
work toward implementing that," IATA Director General Tony Tyler
told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
Earlier this month, preliminary negotiations led to a
breakthrough ahead of the full ICAO assembly, but diplomats say
some countries such as India are still unhappy about the plan
which would allow the EU to charge only for its own airspace
.
China has suspended billions of dollars of orders of Airbus
jets to protest the original European scheme.
Tyler said agreement by countries on a global market-based
solution, the details of which would need to be worked out, was
preferable to regional measures such as the EU's controversial
Emissions Trading Scheme.
"We think that a global mandatory carbon offsetting scheme
will be the simplest and easiest (market-based measure) to
implement," he said.
Without progress at ICAO, "we'll be back where we were over
a year ago on the brink of a trade war," Tyler said. "That's a
very serious risk which we clearly need to try to avoid."
Failure to reach an ICAO resolution could also mean the
"proliferation of regional schemes, of taxes, charges" by
different governments to penalize airlines and passengers, he
said.
Pressure for a deal increased after IATA's members, some of
whom reflect the views of their state shareholders, settled
their own differences by calling for a single market-based
system to offset growth in post-2020 emissions.
Until recently, however, little progress has been made in
the U.N. effort to craft an agreement to lower emissions from
international air travel.
The EU says its rules spurred international action and that
curbing airline emissions is essential to meeting climate goals.
One of the key remaining questions is to what extent small
nations representing 1 percent or less of aviation emissions
should have to take part in the reduction efforts.
IATA was originally set up to help the U.N. harmonize
aviation and acts mainly as a lobby for the airline industry.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta with additional reporting
by Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Matthew Lewis)