* Lithuania, Serbia vie for ceremonial high-profile job
* Lithuania says Russia angry over World War Two remarks
* Security Council 2014/15 seats also in play
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 29 Accusations of threats,
Cold War-style treachery and backstage attempts by Russia to
punish a former Soviet republic are turning a routine election
for a high-profile but largely ceremonial U.N. post into a
bitter diplomatic tussle.
Serbia and Lithuania are vying for the presidency of the
193-nation U.N. General Assembly. The 12-month post involves
chairing the annual gathering of world leaders in New York in
September and other U.N. events.
But the assembly has no real power. Unlike the 15-nation
Security Council, which can issue legally binding resolutions
and authorize sanctions or military interventions, the
assembly's decisions are recommendations with no legal force.
Still, Lithuanian U.N. Ambassador Dalius Cekuolis and
Serbian Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic both want the job, which is
currently held by Qatar's U.N. ambassador, Nassir Abdulaziz
al-Nasser. If neither candidate withdraws, the two will face off
in a rare secret-ballot General Assembly vote in June.
Traditionally, the presidency of the General Assembly, which
diplomats usually refer to by the initials "PGA," rotates
between the five regional groups of U.N. member states. In
2012/2013, it is the Eastern European Group's turn to hold it.
In a conversation with a small group of reporters in New
York earlier this month, Cekuolis and Lithuanian Foreign
Minister Audronius Azubalis described their annoyance with
Serbia seeking the post, which they have been eyeing since 2004.
"The time has come for us as well to be represented," said
Azubalis, adding that Cekuolis' 2007 stint as the chair of the
Economic and Social Council, one of the six main U.N. bodies,
had given Vilnius' U.N. envoy vital experience for the job.
Serbia, a European Union candidate which is emerging from
m ore than a decade o f isolation after the 1990s Balkan wars, has
never had a shot at a U.N. job. "This is the first time that
Serbia put forward a candidacy for a post within the U.N.
system," Jeremic told Reuters in an interview.
"All other countries from our part of the world had their
chance to run for and serve either on the Security Council or in
the General Assembly," the 36-year-old minister said.
Jeremic has become a familiar face at the United Nations in
recent years, forcefully arguing Serbia's case in the Security
Council and General Assembly against Kosovo's 2008 declaration
of independence from Belgrade, which the Serbs say was illegal.
RUSSIA WORKING BEHIND THE SCENES?
But Jeremic, who is among Europe's longest-serving foreign
ministers, may have other reasons for seeking a job in New York.
Serbian analysts and Western diplomats say Jeremic has lost
support within the senior ranks of the co-ruling Democratic
Party of President Boris Tadic, particularly because of a number
of diplomatic setbacks in Serbia's opposition to Kosovo's
independence. Serbia has elections in May.
Diplomats from the fractious 23-nation Eastern European
Group made clear they would prefer to avoid turning to the
General Assembly to help decide who from their group would take
the post. The last time the assembly voted on a PGA was in 1991.
"This issue is bringing up some Cold War hostilities," an
Eastern European diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
Lithuania, a member of the European Union, suggested Russia
might be encouraging Serbia to punish the Baltic state for past
remarks about World War Two. Western envoys said Moscow was
lobbying against Vilnius for Belgrade.
"What we have heard unofficially is that Russia is obsessed
about how we see the history of the Second World War," Azubalis
said. Cekuolis said the Russians had warned Lithuania as early
as November 2011 "there might be other candidates."
Russia's annoyance with the former Soviet republic that
regained independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet
Union may be due to remarks Cekuolis made in May 2010 at a
General Assembly session commemorating the 65th anniversary of
the end of World War Two.
"To our nation, the end of the war did not bring freedom,"
Cekuolis said. "Instead, it resulted in the occupation and
renewed annexation of Lithuania by the Soviet Union."
"My country was subjected to the rule of another
totalitarian regime, that of Soviet communism," he said.
Russia's U.N. mission made no attempt to hide its irritation
with Cekuolis' remarks, but vehemently denied any role in the
candidacy of Serbia, a strong Russian ally, for the PGA post.
"From the very beginning we openly told Lithuanians that we
could not support a candidate for General Assembly presidency
who does not understand the importance of the victory over
Nazism - the very victory that made the creation of the United
Nations possible," the mission said in a statement to Reuters.
Azubalis also accused Jeremic of threatening Lithuania with
diplomatic retaliation if Cekuolis refuses to withdraw from the
race - saying Serbia would attempt to block Lithuania's bid for
a two-year seat on the U.N. Security Council in 2014/2015.
Jeremic, who diplomats say is tipped to defeat Cekuolis in a
vote, denied threatening the Lithuanians but confirmed he told
them Belgrade would lobby on their behalf to win a seat on the
Security Council if Cekuolis withdrew his PGA candidacy.