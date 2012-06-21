* Companies, countries plan to put nature on balance sheet
* Regulators, stock markets study ways to value pollution
* Fifty-seven nations agree to revise national accounting
* Resource losses seen trimming Global growth by 7 percent
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Corporate and government
accounting will likely reflect environmental profit and loss
within a decade, thanks partly to progress made this week at a
U.N. conference in Rio de Janeiro, backers of the plan told
Reuters on Thursday.
Company accounting and calculations of gross domestic
product (GDP) are flawed because they fail to show governments,
consumers and managers the true costs of their activities, said
Pavan Sukhdev, a board member of U.S. environmental group
Conservation International and a former Deutsche Bank AG banker.
The main reason is that accounting practices fail to account
for the creation, use and degradation of air, water, trees, and
other "natural assets" in the same way they account for
factories, credit and other assets, he said.
He estimates that the top 3,000 companies fail to account
for $2.1 trillion of charges related to the use or pollution of
natural assets - say by releasing carbon dioxide into the air or
waste into a river. That figure nearly doubles to $4 trillion,
or about 6.7 percent of global GDP, when the world's entire
corporate sector is included, he said.
"We cannot continue to do business thinking we are adding
value to shareholders while at the same time destroying value
for stakeholders," Sukhdev said. "This is bad management."
Exchanges worldwide are working on ways to include carbon
emissions in the basic information that publicly traded
companies must provide shareholders, he said. Common standards
for world companies are likely to be ready in three to five
years with implementation coming within about seven years.
Such accounting wouldn't just add to losses, he said.
"You could get 10, 20, 30 percent extra to your GDP because
you'd be finally measuring the services of nature," Sukhdev
said. "But you'd also get losses because you'd have to account
for the natural capital that is lost."
On Thursday, the World Bank said 57 countries and the
European Commission and 86 companies agreed to draw up "natural
capital accounting" rules to implement the kind of changes
Sukhdev, who has been working for a decade on such proposals,
has called for.
"On this plain, I'm delighted. I've been slogging my guts
out for over a decade hoping that something would move," he said
adding that even voluntary use of the accounting changes he
backs will help consumers and shareholders make better choices
about the true value of companies.
SELF INTEREST
Companies that signed onto the natural capital accounting
commitments include Puma <PUMA.L > Unilever Wal-Mart
, Woolworths Holdings and Standard Chartered
, according to the World Bank and the Natural Capital
Accounting group.
Countries include the United States, Britain, France and
Germany, but not China, or host Brazil.
Sukhdev's optimism is not shared by many of the other
environmentalists at the U.N. Rio+20 conference, whose joint
declaration has been widely denounced as weak.
The critics include some who plan to sign it, including
French President Francois Hollande and British Deputy Prime
Minister Nick Clegg.
But Peter Seligmann, Conservation International's chief
executive and a major backer of Sukhdev's proposals, said the
proposal criticized by Hollande and Clegg was about the best
that the United Nations could get.
"The agreement is fine, but global agreements aren't going
to solve anything. The solutions will only come through the
enlightened self interest of countries, companies and
individuals," he said.
A participant at the last U.N. environment conference in Rio
de Janeiro in 1992 he expressed concern about the state of the
planet but suggested that the problems associated with a warming
climate such as melting polar ice caps and extinctions would
help accelerate change.
For Sukhdev and Seligmann the key to that change is figuring
out what things are worth.
"We have to get our metrics right," Sukhdev said.
(Additional reporting by Sandra Bernhart, Marcelo Lo Bianco;
Editing by Robert Birsel)