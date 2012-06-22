* Declaration at U.N. development conference seen lacking
* Spirit of landmark 1992 Earth Summit missing
* Activists, business leaders say private initiatives needed
By Paulo Prada and Valerie Volcovici
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Global leaders were
wrapping up a U.N. development summit on Friday with little to
show but a lackluster agreement, leaving many attendees
convinced that individuals and companies, rather than
governments, must lead efforts to improve the environment.
Nearly 100 heads of state and government gathered over the
past three days in efforts to establish "sustainable development
goals," a United Nations drive built around economic growth, the
environment, and social inclusion. But a lack of consensus over
those goals led to an agreement that even some signatories say
lacks commitment, specifics, and measurable targets.
A series of much-hyped global summits on environmental
policy have now fallen short of expectations, going back at
least to a 2009 U.N. meeting in Copenhagen that ended in
near-chaos. As a result, many ecologists, activists, and
business leaders are coming to the conclusion that progress on
environmental issues must be made locally with the private
sector, and without the help of international accords.
"The greening of our economies will have to happen without
the blessing of the world leaders," said Lasse Gustavsson,
executive director of the World Wildlife Fund.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who arrived early
Friday for a quick announcement on U.S.-backed projects in
Africa and a series of bilateral meetings with various world
leaders, admitted as much. "Governments alone cannot solve all
the problems we face," she said, "from climate change to
persistent poverty to chronic energy shortages."
Most troubling for many critics of the summit is the fact
that leaders arrived in Rio de Janeiro merely to sign a text
that their diplomats had all-but sealed beforehand. The text,
dubbed "The Future We Want," as such left little room for vision
or audacity from presidents and prime ministers, they argue.
"The world we want will not be delivered by leaders who lack
courage to come here, sit at the table, and negotiate
themselves," said Sharon Burrow, general secretary of the
International Trade Union Confederation, one of the many
non-governmental organizations present for the summit.
"They took no responsibility for imposing the action, the
targets, the time lines."
In fact, some heads of state stayed away given the global
economic slowdown, worsening debt woes in Europe, and continued
violence in the Middle East.
Notable absentees included U.S. President Barack Obama,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Prime Minister
David Cameron, all of whom attended a gathering of the Group of
20 major economies earlier this week in Mexico.
GOALS DIFFERENT THAN AT '92 SUMMIT
The summit, known as Rio+20, was never expected to generate
the sort of landmark accords signed at the 1992 Earth Summit
here, which included a treaty on biodiversity and agreements
that led to the creation of the Kyoto protocol on greenhouse
emissions. Though it attracted more than 50,000 people, many
visitors were disillusioned to find that the leaders made few
specific commitments on issues ranging from energy to food
security to oceans.
Throughout the three-day gathering and week-long
negotiations beforehand, the streets of central Rio and around
the suburban conference hall that hosted the summit were filled
with demonstrations by activists ranging from Indian tribes to
environmentalists to anti-nuclear protesters.
Instead of forging legally binding treaties, organizers say,
the purpose of this summit was to initiate a process to define a
new set of development principles.
But that process, like most global diplomacy, is rife with
conflicting interests and tensions between rich countries and
the developing world. "The storyline is different from 1992,"
said Andre Correa do Lago, chief negotiator at the conference
for Brazil, which led the final talks on the declaration.
"This summit recognizes more than the others that not one
size fits all," he added.
Indeed, many leaders used their time at the podium during
the event to note the markedly different needs they are
struggling with, especially compared with the developed world.
While Brazil, China and other big emerging nations spoke of
their need to catch up with rich countries, others like Bolivia,
Iran and Cuba unleashed traditional rants against capitalism and
conventional definitions of growth.
One point of contention is what many developing countries
say is a need for a global fund that could help them pursue
development goals. Early talk of a $30 billion fund for that
purpose as a possible outcome of the summit foundered well
before leaders arrived. A French proposal to tax financial
transactions for that purpose also failed.
Clinton, announcing a $20 million grant for clean energy
projects in Africa, said a better mechanism is "partnerships
among governments, private sector and civil society."
Other countries, the World Bank, and many regional
development banks also used the summit as a venue for showcasing
similar initiatives. U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on
Thursday, for instance, said private investors pledged over $50
billion to boost the use of renewable energy sources worldwide.
Many business leaders at the conference said they are eager
to find ways to contribute further. Richard Branson, the British
billionaire, in an interview at the "World Green Summit," one of
many sideline events, said "there's very little in a document
like what they've come up with to accomplish real goals. That
leaves it to the rest of us to find ways to move forward."