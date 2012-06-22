* Activists, business leaders say private initiatives needed
* Obama, Merkel and Cameron among absentees
* Meeting seen lacking spirit of 1992 Earth Summit
By Paulo Prada and Valerie Volcovici
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Global leaders ended a
U.N. development summit on Friday with what was widely
considered a lackluster agreement, leaving many attendees
convinced that individuals and companies, rather than
governments, must lead efforts to improve the environment.
Nearly 100 heads of state and government gathered over the
past three days in efforts to establish "sustainable development
goals," a U.N. drive built around economic growth, the
environment and social inclusion. But a lack of consensus over
those goals in Rio de Janeiro led to an agreement that even some
signatory nations said lacked commitment, specifics and
measurable targets.
A series of much-hyped global summits on environmental
policy has now fallen short of expectations, going back at least
to a 2009 U.N. meeting in Copenhagen that ended in near chaos.
As a result, many ecologists, activists, and business leaders
now believe that progress on environmental issues must be made
locally with the private sector, and without the help of
international accords.
"The greening of our economies will have to happen without
the blessing of the world leaders," said Lasse Gustavsson,
executive director of the World Wildlife Fund.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who arrived early
on Friday for a quick announcement on U.S.-backed projects in
Africa and a series of bilateral meetings with various world
leaders, admitted as much. "Governments alone cannot solve all
the problems we face," she said, "from climate change to
persistent poverty to chronic energy shortages."
Most troubling for many critics of the summit is the fact
that leaders arrived in Rio merely to sign a text that their
diplomats had all but sealed beforehand. The text, dubbed "The
Future We Want," left little room for vision or audacity from
presidents and prime ministers, critics argued.
"The world we want will not be delivered by leaders who lack
courage to come here, sit at the table and negotiate
themselves," said Sharon Burrow, general secretary of the
International Trade Union Confederation.
"They took no responsibility for imposing the action, the
targets, the time lines."
Some heads of state and government stayed away, given the
global economic slowdown, worsening debt woes in Europe and
continued violence in the Middle East. Notable absentees
included U.S. President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron, all of whom
attended a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies earlier
this week in Mexico.
GOALS DIFFERENT FROM AT '92 SUMMIT
The summit, known as Rio+20, was never expected to generate
the sort of landmark accords signed at the 1992 Earth Summit in
Rio, which included a treaty on biodiversity and agreements that
led to the creation of the Kyoto protocol on greenhouse
emissions. Although this week's meeting attracted more than
50,000 people, many were disappointed that the leaders made few
specific commitments on issues ranging from energy to food
security to oceans.
Throughout the three-day gathering and weeklong negotiations
beforehand, the streets of central Rio and surrounding the
suburban conference hall that hosted the summit were filled with
demonstrations by activists ranging from Indian tribes to
environmentalists to anti-nuclear protesters.
The completion of a draft text even before the arrival of
government heads gave the gathering itself a sense of finality
from the start. Some delegates left on Thursday and by late
Friday a handful of leaders were still delivering ceremonial
addresses in a large, empty hall.
Instead of forging legally binding treaties, organizers say,
the purpose of the summit was to initiate a process to define a
new set of development principles.
But that process, like most global diplomacy, is rife with
conflicting interests and tensions between rich countries and
the developing world. "The storyline is different from 1992,"
said Andre Correa do Lago, chief negotiator at the conference
for Brazil, which led the final talks on the declaration.
"This summit recognizes more than the others that not one
size fits all," he added.
Many leaders used their time at the podium to note the
markedly different needs they were struggling with, especially
compared with the developed world. While Brazil, China and other
big emerging nations spoke of their need to catch up with rich
countries, others like Bolivia, Iran and Cuba unleashed
traditional rants against capitalism and conventional
definitions of growth.
ENVIRONMENTALISTS ANGERED
One point of contention is what many emerging nations say is
a need for a global fund that could help them pursue development
goals. Early talk of a $30 billion fund for that purpose as a
possible outcome of the summit foundered well before leaders
arrived. A French proposal to tax financial transactions for
that purpose also failed.
Clinton, announcing a $20 million grant for clean energy
projects in Africa, said a better mechanism was "partnerships
among governments, private sector and civil society."
Other countries, the World Bank and regional development
banks also used the summit to showcase similar initiatives. U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Thursday that private
investors since last year had pledged over $50 billion to boost
the use of renewable energy sources worldwide.
Many business leaders at the conference said they were eager
to find ways to contribute further. Richard Branson, the British
billionaire, said in an interview at the "World Green Summit,"
one of many sideline events: "There's very little in a document
like what they've come up with to accomplish real goals. That
leaves it to the rest of us to find ways to move forward."
But some warned that private initiatives, while helpful,
could not be responsible for the rulemaking and law enforcement
necessary to ensure that wholesale changes take place.
"The private sector has an enormous and important role to
play but not as a substitute to governments and international
leadership," said Malcolm Preston, who leads the sustainability
and climate change practice at PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Environmentalists were angry that leaders failed to make
commitments on two key issues: measures to protect the high seas
and defining a process to stop subsidizing fossil fuels.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and other leaders said
the outcome of the summit reflected what was possible after more
than a year of discussions among the 193 government delegations
that attended the summit. "From here we can only advance," she
said. "We've arrived where we are together. To advance further
we have to build a consensus."