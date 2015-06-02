(Repeats with no changes)
By Valerie Volcovici and Bruce Wallace
WASHINGTON, June 2 Europe's oil and gas
companies took direct aim at the coal industry Monday, calling
upon governments to set a global price on carbon emissions that
could dramatically drive market share from coal to natural gas.
The joint declaration issued by six European oil and gas
majors was cautiously embraced by the United Nations, which will
host negotiations this December in Paris aimed at designing a
plan to cut the fossil fuel emissions that scientists blame for
rising temperatures.
Total SA, Statoil, BP Plc, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, Eni and BG Group Plc
called for "decisive action" at the Paris summit that would
recognize the "vital role of natural gas."
The companies argued that when burned to make electricity,
natural gas typically generates around half the carbon emissions
of coal.
The willingness of oil and gas firms to accept a fee on
carbon emissions was widely seen as an attempt to improve their
image at coal's expense.
It comes as the oil and gas industry is caught in a growing
divestment campaign that urges investors to withdraw from fossil
fuel companies because of their carbon emissions. They also
face pressure from policy-makers in several countries who want
to shut off billions of dollars in production and consumption
subsidies that benefit the sector.
"Oil firms are under a fair amount of pressure to not be
seen as obstructionist on climate," said Alden Meyer of the
non-profit Union of Concerned Scientists, who was in Bonn,
Germany where international negotiators are preparing the
groundwork for a deal in Paris.
"They are hearing it from their shareholders, from
institutional investors. This appears to be their strategy: to
work on an international pricing mechanism."
The UN welcomed the signal of cooperation from a sector that
once resisted any attempt to add costs to doing business.
Christiana Figueres, the UN's chief climate negotiator, noted in
Bonn that oil companies have "enormous engineering capacity
(and) enormous financial weight in shifting capital from one
source of energy to another."
The direct victim of such a shift would be the coal
industry, already under tremendous financial stress from a U.S.
domestic boom in oil and gas production and public policies,
especially in Europe, that target its heavy carbon emissions.
The industry has fought back with a pre-Paris strategy of
its own: seeking to build alliances with developing countries
that regard energy shortages as a bigger problem than carbon
emissions. The industry says coal remains the cheapest way to
provide energy "justice" for poorer countries.
"We see energy poverty development and climate change as
integrated priorities," said Benjamin Sporton, acting CEO of the
London-based World Coal Association (WCA). "We need to see more
investment in ensuring that people can access new coal
technology."
In its attempt to push back, the coal industry has reached
out to governments that "anticipate a significant role for coal
in their future energy mix," Sporton said. The WCA has met with
officials from India to Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and
Malaysia, with the aim of enlisting them to defend a place for
coal-fired power generation in any Paris agreement.
Nor will the WCA be without support in Paris from
industrialized economies. Australia - a major coal producer -
continues to pursue coal exports and finance coal power stations
overseas. And the Japanese government sees a promising future in
selling its emissions-reducing technologies to coal producers
around the world.
"Developing countries need more electricity and they will
build more coal-fired plants no matter what developed countries
say," said Takafumi Kakudo, coal division director at Agency for
Natural Resources and Energy.
But coal's "energy poverty" messaging is firmly rejected by
green groups. Environmentalists warn that simply shifting
consumption from coal to natural gas would dangerously delay the
wider implementation of renewable fuels that are essential to
curbing global warming.
James Leaton, research director at the Carbon Tracker
environmental group, called it "a bit desperate when the coal
industry has to rely on the poor as the main source of their
long-term growth."
Indeed the six European companies could count on that lack
of popular sympathy for Big Coal in deciding to advocate for
natural gas to displace coal.
"The European companies are trying to find a place for
themselves in what they know will be - in Europe - a much more
carbon-constrained world," said David Goldwyn, an energy
consultant who headed international energy affairs at the State
Department from 2009 to 2011. What we are seeing, he says, "is a
fight for gas as the back-up fuel over coal."
Yet other observers took the move by oil and gas companies
at face value, calling it a significant step.
"It's part of a growing chorus of support from the business
community for carbon pricing and for a stronger agreement in
Paris," said Elliot Diringer, executive vice president at the
Washington-based Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, a
nonprofit policy group.
"They are calling for government regulation. I think that
goes beyond PR."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner in
Washington and Alister Doyle in Bonn; addtional reporting by
Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)