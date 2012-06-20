By Valerie Volcovici
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 (Reuters Point Carbon) - The world's
eight largest development banks said on Wednesday they will
invest $175 billion over 10 years to support low-emission
transportation programs, such as car sharing or rapid bus
systems, in Asia, Latin America and Africa, whose cities are
bracing for population growth of 1 billion people over next two
decades.
The Asian Development Bank, World Bank and six other
multilateral banks announced the $175 billion commitment of
loans and grant at the U.N. Sustainable Development Conference
in Rio de Janeiro (Rio+20), where they called for sustainable
transportation to be set as a priority in the U.N.'s development
agenda.
The banks said they are making the financial commitment at a
critical time for the transportation sector, as cities in Africa
and Asia are expected to add hundreds of millions of people to
their populations.
The pace of urban growth will require new transportation
systems to help these cities prevent patters of urban sprawl and
congestion, according to the Partnership on Sustainable Low
Carbon Transport (SLoCaT), a partnership including
UN-organizations, the development banks and other development
organizations.
"The breakthrough that we are witnessing allows us to plan
for the one billion people who will move to cities over the next
20 years and the one billion people still living in poverty,"
says Cornie Huizenga, an organizer SLoCaT's Rio+20 campaign.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the development
banks said that with more people driving in developing countries
as incomes rise, a lack of efficient transportation in some
rapidly growing cities has caused major congestion, which has
resulted in lost time and higher transport costs that range from
2 to 5 percent of GDP.
The banks also said that if current trends continue, the
transportation sector will become the largest emitter of
greenhouse gases in the world, accounting for 46 percent of
global emissions by 2035.
"These unprecedented commitments have the promise to save
hundreds of thousands of lives by cleaning the air and making
roads safer; cutting congestion in hundreds of cities; and
reducing the contribution of transportation to harmful climate
change," said Joan Clos, executive director of U.N.-HABITAT, a
U.N. agency focused on urban development.
The development banks estimated that between 2010 and 2020,
developing countries in Asia will need more than $2.5 trillion
in transportation investment, while Latin America will require
$0.7 trillion.
In Africa, transport investment requirements of $18.3
billion annually will be needed for the period up to 2020, the
development banks said.
(Editing by W Simon)