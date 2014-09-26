By Valerie Volcovici
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Millions of visitors and
residents could hardly miss the message projected on the side of
the world famous United Nations building in New York this week:
"Put a price on carbon."
At the UN's Climate Summit this week a diverse group of
global leaders, from World Bank president Jim Yong Kim to
California Governor Jerry Brown, spoke of the need for polluters
to pay for each ton of carbon they emit. More than 1,000
companies pledged their support for the effort.
Carbon pricing, largely rejected by the United States and
struggling in Europe, is suddenly all the rage, with China
leading the charge. The world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter
plans to establish a national market for carbon permit trading
in 2016 and has already launched seven regional pilot markets.
Boosters of carbon pricing policies say that once China sets
a national price on carbon, others will follow.
"Once China goes live, that will establish a major price
(signal) that will affect all the other markets and all other
(carbon) prices," said Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary
of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
China's top economic planning agency has said its planned
carbon trading scheme will cover 40 percent of its economy and
be worth up to $65 billion.
"You will see a shift in the fulcrum toward China and that
will attract other countries," Rachel Kyte, World Bank Group
special envoy for climate change, told Reuters.
Governments like Chile and Mexico and U.S. states like
California will be keen to link their emerging carbon markets to
the Chinese model, Kyte said.
South Korean Environment Minister Yoon Seong-kyu said his
country, which in 2015 will be the first in Asia to launch a
national carbon market, wants to eventually link its scheme to
China's.
Kyte said emerging economies have shown a strong interest in
using measures like markets and taxes to rein in pollution, and
have joined the Bank's Partnership for Market Readiness for help
to shape their carbon pricing policies.
The initiative is helping countries like Vietnam design and
pilot carbon pricing instruments in its steel, solid waste and
power sectors, Colombia explore the launch of a carbon tax and
Kazakhstan fix problems with the pilot emissions trading scheme
it launched in 2013.
The International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) has
been lobbying since 1999 for an international framework for
carbon trading. It also has supported schemes in emerging
economies and in U.S. states like California and the U.S.
Northeast's Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a power sector
trading scheme that launched in 2009.
The group suffered a blow when a national cap-and-trade bill
passed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009 but died in the
Senate a year later.
Since then, "We've spent a lot more of our time talking to
businesses in China to build capacity to make emission trading
work," said Dirk Forrister, president of IETA.
