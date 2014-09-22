(Adds comment from UN special envoy for climate change)
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The World Bank said Monday
that 73 national and 11 regional governments and some 1,000
companies will join forces to push for policies setting a price
on carbon emissions to encourage a shift to cleaner energy
technologies.
The announcement aims to build momentum for a high-profile
UN summit on climate change on Tuesday that Secretary General
Ban Ki-moon hopes will mobilize governments and the private
sector to make "bold commitments" to address climate change.
The World Bank and United Nations have been strong advocates
for policies that shift the responsibility to polluters to pay
for carbon emissions.
Big emitters such as China and EU countries joined growing
economies and some of the least developed nations to form the
Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition, the World Bank announced,
an effort to encourage countries to adopt measures such as
carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems to drive a reduction in
carbon emissions across the world.
Companies such as airline group IAG and electric
utility Électricité de France, are also expected to
back the coalition, which Kim said will spur "action across
their sectors, supply chains, and with their neighbors and
allies."
Many large companies believe widespread carbon pricing would
signal long-term, stable investment rather than uncertain and
potentially more costly policies in future.
"Governments representing almost half of the world's
population and 52 percent of global GDP have thrown their weight
behind a price on carbon as a necessary, if insufficient,
solution to climate change and a step on the path to low carbon
growth," said World Bank President Jim Yong Kim in a statement.
Even so, Mary Robinson, the UN special envoy for climate
change, urged caution on carbon pricing, telling business
leaders in New York that it can be "potentially unfair on the
poorest" by raising food and fuel prices.
"We really need to understand the dimension of it," said
Robinson, a former president of Ireland.
Setting a price for each ton of carbon that emitters produce
is meant to encourage companies to adopt cleaner technologies
and shift away from using fossil fuels.
Around 40 countries and over 20 states, regions or cities
have either set up or are planning to set up emissions trading
schemes or carbon taxes. Together, they account for more than 22
percent of global emissions.
While national governments from Berlin to Beijing have
embraced market-based solutions to combat climate change, a
polarized US Congress has rejected measures to set a national
price on carbon. States such as California and New York have
their own carbon initiatives in place.
Using a carbon price sends an economic signal, forcing
polluters to decide whether to reduce emissions, curtail their
polluting activity, or pay for each ton they emit, and is the
"least cost way" for countries to meet their environmental
goals, Kim wrote in a recent blog post on the subject.
