LOS ANGELES Oct 25 The Obama administration is
evaluating whether an international agreement reached earlier
this month to cut back on greenhouse gases used in refrigerators
and air conditioners will need approval by the U.S. Senate, the
White House said on Tuesday.
Nearly 200 countries, including the United States and China,
signed on to a deal in Kigali, Rwanda that would reduce the use
of factory-made hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it is unclear
whether the accord, which is an amendment to the 1987 Montreal
Protocol, would need to be ratified by the U.S. Senate.
The 1987 Montreal Protocol succeeded in phasing out the use
of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), widely used at that time in
refrigeration and aerosols.
"There has been an ongoing analysis of the agreement to
determine precisely what role Congress may have to play in
ensuring that the United States can keep the commitments that
were made in the context of that agreement," Earnest told
reporters traveling with President Barack Obama at a fundraiser
in Los Angeles.
Obama believes the agreement would serve the national
interest of the United States by helping to curb the impact of
climate change and by bolstering U.S. companies that develop
alternatives to HFCs, Earnest said.
He noted that any vote on the agreement would likely take
place after Obama leaves office in January.
"There will be a very strong case to make to the Senate
about why they should approve this agreement, if in fact their
approval is necessary," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Ayesha Rascoe;
Editing by Bernard Orr)