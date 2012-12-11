* China processed a quarter of world patents in 2011
* Most inventors Chinese, fastest growth in digital comms
* Beijing among worst protectors of copyright, patents
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 11 China has overtaken the United
States to become the world's biggest processor of patent
applications, giving an innovative edge to Beijing's economic
and industrial clout, a U.N. report said on Tuesday.
Inventors and firms, the vast majority of them Chinese,
filed 526,000 applications to patent offices in the country in
2011, a quarter of the global total, said the U.N.'s World
Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
"It's a historic turning point," WIPO Director-General
Francis Gurry told Reuters after the report was released in
Geneva.
"Even though caution is required in directly comparing IP
(intellectual property) filing figures across countries, these
trends nevertheless reflect how the geography of innovation has
shifted," the annual report added.
The United States, which processed 503,000 applications in
2011, had been in the top spot since 2006. The only other past
holders were Germany and Japan.
Gurry told journalists the data showed China was embracing
the intellectual property system and he expected it would keep
its lead in 2012.
"I would say that they are producing more, which would
suggest they have a strong interest in the technological
production being protected," he told a news briefing.
But any hope China markets had turned their back on
knock-off goods and pirated brands was rubbished by another
study on Tuesday, for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which ranked
Beijing as one of the world's worst protectors of copyrights and
patents.
The fastest growth in patent filings over the past five
years came in the digital communications sector, said Carsten
Fink, WIPO chief economist.
"On one hand this reflects technology opportunities that
exist in this field, this is something we observe every day as
we use our smart phones. But arguably it also reflects the
fierce competition among innovating firms in this sector and the
need to protect their intellectual property in the marketplace,"
Fink said.
Japan was in third with 342,610 patent applications filed in
2011, followed by South Korea with 178,924 and the European
Patent office with 142,793, according to WIPO.
The European Union took a step closer to an EU-wide patent
on Tuesday with lawmakers voting to cut the cost of protecting
inventions and a top adviser to Europe's highest court rejecting
a challenge to the new scheme.