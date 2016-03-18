NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. prosecutors on Friday
unveiled criminal charges against a Chinese-born woman it says
was involved in a scheme to pay bribes to a former U.N. General
Assembly president.
Julia Vivi Wang, the defendant, is accused of having paid a
bribe of at least $500,000 to buy Antiguan diplomatic positions
for her late husband and another Chinese businessman.
Wang was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to
commit money laundering. She is expected to appear in Manhattan
federal court later on Friday.
Several defendants face criminal charges over what
prosecutors called a scheme to pay more than $1.3 million of
bribes to John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and
Barbuda who was General Assembly president from 2013 to 2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)