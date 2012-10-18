UNITED NATIONS Oct 18 The U.N. General Assembly elected South Korea and Luxembourg -alongside Australia, Argentina and Rwanda - to the 15-nation U.N. Security Council on Thursday for 2013 and 2014 after two rounds of voting.

South Korea beat Cambodia and Bhutan to win the two-thirds majority of the 193-member General Assembly needed to secure the one Asia-Pacific seat. South Korea received 149 votes in the second round of voting.

Luxembourg won over Finland to take the second of two seats available for the "Western European and Others" group. Luxembourg picked up 131 votes. Australia won the first seat available to the group after the first round of voting.