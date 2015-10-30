A United Nations logo is seen on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters in New York City September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

UNITED NATIONS Four United Nations staff were fired for sharing child pornography on email, while another staff member was sacked for using an official vehicle to transport marijuana, according to a management report on criminal cases in the year to June 30.

The report documents disciplinary matters and cases of criminal behavior involving U.N. secretariat staff. There are some 41,000 U.N. secretariat staff from 188 countries. The report did not reveal the locations of the staff who were dismissed or when they were fired.

The United Nations has been hit with a stream of allegations this year of misconduct and sexual abuse by peacekeepers in Central African Republic. The management report does not include cases involving peacekeepers.

Four U.N. staff were dismissed for sending and storing pornographic material involving a minor, according to the report.

Separately, another staff member was sacked for using an official U.N. vehicle to transport approximately 173 kilograms of marijuana. No further details were given.

U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday that any cases of criminal conduct were referred to authorities in the country where the staff member was from.

"While the United Nations can and does follow up with Member States, the national authorities concerned have the sole prerogative in determining what, if any, investigations or proceedings are initiated against the individuals," Haq said.

He said it was also to the national authorities to determine "what, if any, update to provide to the United Nations."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)