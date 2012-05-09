UNITED NATIONS May 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf will head a panel to advise the United Nations on global development beyond 2015, the world body said on Wednesday.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the panel would "advise on the post-2015 way forward" to build on progress made towards the Millennium Development Goals. The goals were targets adopted by world leaders at the United Nations in 2000 to slash poverty, hunger and disease in poor countries by 2015.

"We need a clear direction for enhancing the global institutional architecture to address sustainable development challenges," Ban told the U.N. General Assembly. "We have begun to organize for the post-2015 challenge and opportunity."

Ban said he would announce the complete high-level panel to be led by Cameron, Johnson-Sirleaf and Yudhoyono after the Rio+20 summit in Brazil next month.

The Rio+20 summit will try to hammer out sustainable development goals across seven core themes including food security, water and energy but is not expected to produce mandatory targets. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh)