NEW YORK, June 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's
6 largest advertising firms are putting rivalry aside to help
get the word out on the United Nations' agenda to combat global
ills with a major pro bono publicity campaign, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon announced on Friday.
In a move Ban said was the first of its kind, communication
companies Dentsu, Havas, IPG, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP
will pool their talent and media savvy to promote the U.N.'s
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in an initiative called
"Common Ground".
The 17 SDGs, which make up a blueprint for tackling issues
from inequality and education to conflict and climate change
over the next 15 years, were adopted by U.N. member nations last
year.
But getting the message across has been challenging.
Only 6 percent of European Union's population said they knew
what the Millennium Development Goals - the SDG's predecessors -
were in a 2013 survey by the European Commission.
When the SDGs were adopted "some of the reactions around the
world were that there were too many and they were hard to
communicate," Jan Eliasson, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.
"The fact that (the advertising companies) use their
enormous skills at selling products in different ways and choose
to sell simply the elements of a better future for the world is
thus a great gift."
The global ad blitz will start this weekend with ads
pitching the SDGs running in about a dozen leading print
publications including The Guardian, Le Figaro and The Wall
Street Journal.
"Even fierce competitors can set aside their differences in
order to serve a wider common interest," the heads of the six
advertising companies said in a joint statement.
The advertising space for the print ads has been donated by
the publications, WPP said in a statement, and the campaign is
being carried out at no cost.
The first series of ads that will run this weekend feature
portraits of people in their everyday life superimposed with
text declaring that agreement over the SDGs' humanitarian
objectives trumps rivalries.
Implementing the goals is estimated to cost $3 trillion each
year.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)